WILLCOX — Cheryl Moss is the embodiment of the very best of Willcox.
That’s what City Manager Caleb Blaschke thinks.
“Out of all the communities I have been in, if there were more Cheryl Mosses, there would be a lot of improvements in the community,” he said. “She is the embodiment of what, as a city manager, you hope a citizen would be ... Any time something good is happening in Willcox, Cheryl’s involved in it.”
That is the reason he nominated Moss for the Carol Huddleston Volunteer of the Year Award, given by the Arizona Community Foundation, and that is why she won the award. Last week at the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture meeting, Moss learned she was being honored. You might say she was surprised.
“I’m speechless,” she said, and she was. She barely had anything to say about her volunteer activities, so others had to say it for her.
“Cheryl exemplifies embeddedness in community,” regional director of ACF Angie Laskarides said. “She’s a business owner, but her commitment goes well beyond something that might be related to promoting her business. Paying for kids to swim for free last summer, that is just unheard of. She’s an ambassador; she’s a cheerleader; she’s a coach. She leads by example ... She just jumps right in and doesn’t expect anything in return.”
It’s not just her volunteering that distinguishes her, Blaschke said.
“The best part about Cheryl is she does it behind the scenes,” he said.
“A lot of people have to do their giving out in front of the community. They have to be seen. She does not have to be seen. She does it behind the scenes and closed doors. I really respect that about her, because that’s hard to do. Most people want credit for what they do.”
Moss is busy, evidently. Besides owning Maid Rite Feeds, a company with multiple employees, she also serves on the Willcox Against Substance Abuse board, the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture board, the Willcox Marketing and Tourism Commission and a branding stakeholder group, the Quail Park ad hoc committee, and the Willcox Planning and Zoning Commission.
She helps plan the annual Shindig event and most recently, she is planning the West Fest, which is coming in April. She plans and sponsors coat and slipper drives, and at Christmas does a drive to feed children. She invites Santa to visit, an offer he never declines. He comes in a helicopter bringing gifts for children. These are just a few of the activities she will admit to.
She also works with Future Farmers of America and the students at Willcox High School. She supports young people at county fairs and animal sales. Even if she is not part of an event but sees a need, Blaschke said, she dives in to help.
“She’s always willing to serve,” he said.
“I love my town of Willcox,” Moss finally said. “I only volunteer because I enjoy doing it.”
The award is named for the late Carol Huddleston, who was from Douglas. Laskarides said Moss comes from the same mold as Huddleston, who was also a very active volunteer.
“Huddleston was very selfless, very committed, very dedicated,” Laskarides said. “Carol, Cheryl: They’re two of a kind.”