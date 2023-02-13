WILLCOX — Since humans have carved out an existence in these arid lands, they’ve learned, sometimes the hard way, that managing and maintaining the health of its water resources was essential to the health and growth of their communities.
That’s how Jonah Ivy began his Water Harvesting Workshop in Tucson on Feb. 11.
“All these indigenous groups, whether they were migratory, or they’d been based in this particular area, they all had a strong relationship with the land and water,” Ivy told the dozen people who came to the workshop.
Ivy is partnering with Justin Reynolds from Willcox to bring their workshop, Water Harvesting 101, to Sierra Lumber at 288 S. Railroad Ave. on March 4 from 9-10 a.m.
Reynolds said the class is intended to teach the basics of passive and active water harvesting methods, how they are beneficial, and how it can be done at home.
They hope this initial session will lead to hands-on workshops where attendees can learn by doing. The first of those sessions will begin in April.
“I find the best way to learn is by doing, so the hands-on workshop is designed to have industry experts working with you to answer any questions you have, and teach you techniques, live and in-person, all for free," Reynolds said. "We’ll give you space to practice these techniques and gain valuable feedback from us along the way. By the end of one workshop, you will feel confident in installing these systems on your own property."
Passive systems they’ll cover are rainwater harvesting using earthworks and native plants and designing greywater systems. Active systems like rain tanks and various installation options will also be discussed.
Other learning objectives include proper hand tool techniques, native plant edibles, integrating fruit trees and shrubs into the system, flood control and other areas related to rainwater harvesting
“There is no way to learn all this in one go, so I will break each topic into sections, so if you wanted to learn a specific thing, you could join that specific class or workshop at that time. First class will be Water Harvesting 101,” Reynolds said.
“The government, nonprofit agencies, they're not gonna solve our problems, because the root of our problems is the cultural thing," Ivy said. "It's an extractive culture, it's a culture of us being separate from nature rather than a part of it, and stewards in it. My hope is these workshops will show people that we don't have to rely on anybody but ourselves to build that relationship, and that relationship can result in climate resiliency, food forests within food deserts, water tables that are rising for our next generations.”
Attendees to their Tucson workshop came away with a general understanding of water harvesting and creating rain gardens. Homeowner Scout McFall and dog Fancy made their home’s yard and driveway the workshop’s testing grounds.
McFall's home has a rain capturing system and it was used to demonstrate function, parts and installation issues. While almost every tank installation is different, the demonstration gave a good explanation of its function for those just venturing into rain capture.
The presentation was mostly verbal, with the aid of a whiteboard for basic diagramming, and once that ended the group got dirty, literally. Following a tool safety talk, the larger group split into three, and they began to create basins, swales and berms on McFall's property, putting what they just learned into practice.
The workshop was attended by a cross-section of Tucsonans, but the retirees, a mom with a tow-along pre-teen, the young homeowner, a working landscaper and the others claimed to love gardening, their environment, and wanted to increase their knowledge while seeking a like-minded community.
“People are so disconnected from that, from our impact in the world, they feel apathetic, they feel useless, they feel alone, because we've lost that connection and it makes us powerless," Ivy said. "But this is so powerful, even if you're doing this at your apartment complex, around the street sides, you know, this isn't just creating healthy ecosystems, but it's creating healthy mindsets creating healthy communities, happy communities."
Snacks and drinks will be provided for those attending the workshop at Sierra Lumber in March. A folding chair is recommended as seating is limited. For info email jonah@southwestsustainableservices.com or call 480-640-7771.