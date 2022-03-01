WILLCOX—It’s Friday, it’s a little after 3 in the afternoon, and in a back room of the Elsie S. Hogan Community Library, five women are finishing the meal they just watched Adrian Biniewski prepare. As she got up to leave, a satisfied Linda Coffman yawned.
“Time for a nap,” she said.
If it’s after lunch and the end of the week, it must be time for cooking class. Biniewski, the library program coordinator, gives a free lesson in meal preparation to anyone who shows up. He specializes in Asian cuisine, with last week being egg drop soup and sesame chicken.
You don’t even have to make a reservation, just show up a bit before 2 p.m. All levels of expertise, but especially novice cooks, are welcome.
“This is basically going to be an introduction course, and I’m really hoping that once we do this we can go ahead and move on into a more advanced type cooking,” Biniewski said.
Biniewski said it takes a good hour to get things set up for the class so when students come in the ingredients are neatly lined up on a table at the head of the room. Biniewski stands behind the table to demonstrate. Beside him is a cooking center, called a Charlie Cart Project cart. It’s a portable kitchen island that features a sink with running water, an induction burner, an actual oven, and several drawers with kitchen tools of all types: measuring cups and spoons, bowls and other utensils.
Biniewski likes to cook to music and last week it was Hawaiian music, per request from the audience. Biniewski is nothing if not accommodating; he wants this to be a time of not just learning but fun as well so as he cooks, he chats with the students.
“What did we do the first time?” Coffman asked.
“Thai basil chicken,” Biniewski said.
“Do you have the recipes for all that?” asked one of the first-time students.
“Not on me,” Biniewski replied.
“I don’t mean on you,” she said. “Can you get them, the recipes? I want to catch up.”
“You can’t put ketchup on egg drop soup,” someone else answered.
The first task is for everyone to wash their hands. Biniewski then passes out the recipe and dives in. First, pour in the chicken broth, then wait for it to boil. After that it’s sesame oil, soy sauce in place of salt, brown sugar instead of white, turmeric, vegetables and corn starch. After the soup begins to boil, it’s time for the star: eggs. To make the “flower,” as Biniewski calls it, whisk lightly, then add to the boiling mixture. Finally, it’s tasting time. At first no one wants to come up. Then ...
“Did you call me goat head?” one asked.
“No, I said, ‘Go ahead,’” another answered.
“Oh,” said the first student. “I thought you said I was a goat head.”
“The flavor is delicious!” still another said.
There were even requests for seconds.
Next step, the sesame chicken.
Biniewski demonstrates the steps, and this time there is no hesitation from the students to take their portions. Again, there were request for seconds, which demonstrates how good the recipe is.
“We give you five stars,” a student said.
As the class draws to a close, Biniewski asks what people would like for next week. Orange chicken, like the kind from Panda Express? someone asks.
“How about something vegetarian?” Biniewski wants to know. OK, the group answers, but not next week. We want orange chicken. That could be daunting considering Biniewski is vegan, meaning he eats nothing that had a mother.
However, “I know how to cook,” he said. “A lot of these recipes are things I’m used to cooking, so that helps. Like I automatically know how much to use of what and how that affects the taste.”
What Biniewski really dreams about is getting teens to take the class. So far he hasn’t been successful but he’s hopeful. What might teens like to learn to cook? Pizza, brownies, maybe ramen. Do kids still eat ramen?
“I’m not a teenager and I still eat ramen,” said the nearly 30-year-old Biniewski.
He also hopes this basic class will be the jumping off point for something more advanced, such as baking.
“That’s very much like its own science, and luckily I already have a teacher all lined up,” he said. It’s none other than Willcox’s own Bakester’s Pastries owner, Leigha Burris.
Even though the students have filed out, there’s still another hour of work for Biniewski. Someone has to clean up but he doesn’t mind. It’s all part of cooking, and cooking is one of his favorite things.
The class begins at 2 p.m. every Friday. For information, call 520-766-4250.