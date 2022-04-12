Camille Davis won the Best of Show award in the category of art during the 2019 Ann Boyd Wade Fine Arts & Photography Show, the last show put on by the Willcox Art League. The show is back, this year set for the last weekend of April.
WILLCOX — First there was COVID. Then there was diminishing membership. Despite those obstacles, the Willcox Art League has persisted, and now members are excited to say the 38th, or what should be their 40th, annual art show will take place on the last weekend of April.
"I thought we were going to have to disband because we didn't have enough people," Louise Walden, the league's treasurer said. "There were too many dropping out and not enough coming in to do the work."
That seems to have changed, however, and now, with more than two dozen members the art league is able to once again mount the show and offer prizes and scholarships. The event will take place at Willcox Community Center. Although it's a decades old show, this year will be the first time the league has gotten the help of the newly-formed Willcox Arts Commission, which is organized and aided by Robert Wizler, assistant to the city manager.
"The city of Willcox Arts Commission is proud to sponsor the Willcox Art League’s Annual Ann Boyd Wade Fine Art and Photography Show," Wizler said. "This is the 38th year of the event, which speaks highly to the art league’s dedication to promoting art and local artists in the community."
Show entries will be judged by some fairly accomplished local artists, including Robert Harris, owner of Lion's Gate Photography; Glenn Weeks, owner of Slash Z Photography; international artist Clement Scott; and Lou Anne Sterbick-Nelson.
"We’re excited to see the culmination of the Arts League’s hard work in putting this year’s show together with so many great works by our incredible local artists," Wizler said.
Membership in the league is at about 25 people, but Walden said they are open to, and want, new members, especially young people, though anyone who paints, takes photos, or is just interested in art is welcome to join.
"It's a pretty good group and we're looking forward to keeping everything going," Walden said. "We're still struggling but we're getting there."
The main benefit?
"Just being with like-minded people," Walden said.