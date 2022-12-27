WILLCOX — Willcox High School got a new athletic director and vice principal this year and the new job suits Rommel “Mel” Garcia just fine.
The new AD/VP took over just before the school year and had to mount a hurry-up offense to get up to speed, with varsity football, girls volleyball, soccer and cross country beginning shortly after classes started.
On Dec. 21 the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association announced that Garcia had been recognized by the NIAAA as a certified athletic administrator.
The NIAAA awards the distinction to administrators who demonstrate the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration.
The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as a rigorous, comprehensive written examination.
The NIAAA is the professional organization for interscholastic athletic administrators.
Based in Indianapolis, the accredited organization’s mission is to provide professional development options for directors of athletics, and to enhance the athletic administration profession.
It is a 12,000-member association represented in all states and internationally, with a mission to, “champion the profession of athletic administration through education opportunities, advocating ethics, developing leaders and fostering community.”
“It's a tremendous honor to be a certified athletic administrator," Garcia said. "It's something that I've worked for a long time, and you know it's just it's just a personal satisfaction that I get to proceed in my profession. I've always wanted to keep learning, always a lifelong learner, so anything that I can learn about interscholastic athletics is something that I've always strived for and continue to strive for."
Garcia was an experienced varsity baseball and girls’ basketball coach, spending over 20 years at St. Francis de Sales, Tinley Park High and other Chicago-area schools before moving to Arizona.
Garcia was born and raised in the Chicago area and had lived in Arizona for five years before moving to Willcox for the job.
He replaced Chris Stalder, the school’s dean of students and AD.
“It's only my fourth or fifth month here; it's been fantastic," Garcia said. "These first few months have been almost like a seamless transition. The student athletes here are great, my coaches, we all work well together. I've had no issues, no complaints. This has been the perfect landing spot for me, and I hope to remain here for many more years to come.”
The Willcox football team had a tremendous season, first taking back the historic Seney-Lohman Trophy from the Benson Bobcats, then reaching the state 2A semifinals.
“I'm looking forward to the challenges of when we turn over from year to year," Garcia said. "What are the students that are coming in, the students that are leaving, going to college. Keeping in mind that our coaches and our coaching staff have the same vision and mission as our school. That's the most important thing, that we can communicate everything to our stakeholders and our parents as far as what we're looking to accomplish as a school and our athletic program.
