sports-willcox-melgarcia1.jpg

“I can’t imagine being anywhere else but athletics,” said new Willcox Athletic Director and Vice Principal Mel Garcia.   

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX — Willcox High School got a new athletic director and vice principal this year and the new job suits Rommel “Mel” Garcia just fine.

The new AD/VP took over just before the school year and had to mount a hurry-up offense to get up to speed, with varsity football, girls volleyball, soccer and cross country beginning shortly after classes started.

