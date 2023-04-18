WILLCOX — The ninth annual West Fest Chuck Wagon Cook-Off & Ranch Rodeo took place at Quail Park last weekend.
A packed house showed up for the yearly celebration of Western ranching culture and heritage.
There was plenty of food, entertainment and competition, with more than 20 vendors on hand selling locally made soaps and lotions, quilts and rugs, as well as horseshoe and blacksmith art, cast-iron cookware and Western fashion.
Six chuckwagons competed and cooked, re-creating the eateries of the old cowboy West.
The festival has a tradition of giving each chuckwagon the same amount of food, a donation from Maid Rite Feeds, enough for each wagon to feed dozens of people each.
Beans, potatoes, flour, eggs, oil, apples and meats were turned into dinner on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday.
Spectators had a chance to meet the chuckwagon teams and check out the meticulous wagon recreations on Friday.
Youth barrel racing was the arena entertainment that day, followed by campfire and smores that evening under the stars.
Festivities began early Saturday with a team tying competition in the morning.
A beer garden was set up by event sponsor Miller Lite.
Chuckwagons cooked all morning and sold out of food by day’s end.
The adult ranch rodeo, which included a wild horse race, took place in the afternoon.
KHIL Radio, the area’s traditional country music station, covered the event live from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Announcement of the Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees was postponed due to unfinalized details.
Sunday featured a chuckwagon breakfast followed by Cowboy Church.
More family rodeo action started at noon with youth 3-D & Open 4-D barrel racing.
