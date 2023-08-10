WILLCOX— Residents of Willcox came out to celebrate their state champion Willcox softball All-Stars Wednesday with a parade and celebration at the Elks Lodge.

The District 8 champions won the state tournament in Cottonwood on July 14 after fighting their way back from the elimination bracket.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?