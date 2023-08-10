WILLCOX— Residents of Willcox came out to celebrate their state champion Willcox softball All-Stars Wednesday with a parade and celebration at the Elks Lodge.
The District 8 champions won the state tournament in Cottonwood on July 14 after fighting their way back from the elimination bracket.
Hattie Macumber continued her dominance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing only four hits and striking out out 95 in the tournament.
The 12-year-old had a no-hitter in the first game against Goodyear, her fifth no-hitter of the postseason, allowing one run while walking one and striking out eight.
At the Western Regional softball tournament in San Bernardino, California, on a nationally televised game Macumber, led the Arizona state champions to an 8-0 victory over the Nevada state champion All-Stars from Sparks.
Willcox was eliminated from the West Regional in an 8-4 loss to Northern California.
The state championship was Willcox’s second in two years. The team won it last year in the minors’ division.
The community showed their appreciation.
The team gathered at Keiller Park, near the site of their home fields, and rode an improvised float through town as locals came out of their homes and businesses to wave at the champs and the procession of cars.
The ride ended at the Elks Lodge where volunteers had set up a decorated room, music DJ, burgers and hot dogs for the team and families.
“I would like to thank everybody,” coach Pat Macumber, Hattie’s father, said to the friends and families that gathered. “We’ve said it before, but we can’t say it enough, this team, our parents, we want to thank the community.
“All of us that work with these girls and Wilcox All-Stars, the A-Team family, we want to thank the community of Wilcox. Because I can say we had great support, but that’s an understatement. The support that we had has been just amazing, financially, physically. We had more people there and we were the furthest team, and we had more people there than just about anybody else. Our fans were the loudest.”
He mentioned how the community formed Facebook watch parties to show their support and how touched the team was by them.
“Seeing everyone in the community pulling together, it really meant a lot to us, it meant a lot to these girls, so we really thank you,” he said.
“The thing all we wanted to do was to represent Wilcox, and we were so ‘Wilcox proud’ there, flying our flag and chanting ‘we are Wilcox!’ This community is behind us, and we the team want to do everything we can for that community as well.”
Hattie Macumber says winning the state title was “great,” and although she admits the big ESPN audience was a “little scary,” her performance never showed it.
“I had two perfect games, a no-hitter in districts, and no-hitter against Nevada, and I hit a homer in state,” she said.
Center fielder Josey Benavides is thrilled about the season, but next year, “we’re going all the way.”
Right fielder Kassandra Ramirez agreed, “win again, all the way.”
Julie Larson, the left fielder, says they’ll be losing a few starters, so it could be challenging, but agrees they have the same goal, win it all.
“The coaches pushed really hard, but I think it made us better, it made us work harder, it makes try much harder,” Larson said.
“It’s weird having my dad as a coach, but I love all my coaches,” Hattie Macumber said.