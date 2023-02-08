WILLCOX — “I’ll say one more thing, it’s the people. The people make this place a very special place to live, work, to visit and to play,” Eddie Browning said to begin the 2023 Willcox State of the City, presented by the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture and the city of Willcox.

Local businesses and residents gathered at Elks Lodge 2131 on Jan. 24 for a meet-and-greet and dinner with fellow business leaders and local city administrators.

