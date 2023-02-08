WILLCOX — “I’ll say one more thing, it’s the people. The people make this place a very special place to live, work, to visit and to play,” Eddie Browning said to begin the 2023 Willcox State of the City, presented by the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture and the city of Willcox.
Local businesses and residents gathered at Elks Lodge 2131 on Jan. 24 for a meet-and-greet and dinner with fellow business leaders and local city administrators.
Browning, the chamber’s president, said, “The Chamber of Commerce has been doing and knowing that for a long time, clear back in 1983 they were trying to figure that out. You know what? They determined it was the people. So, when we look around the room tonight, it’s people, it’s you. You are part of the reason they’re making Willcox a special place.”
The evening was sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, an event that included a barbecue dinner and dessert from local pastry-maker Baskesters, a frosted cookie with a “Willcox” decoration.
Browning introduced Willcox Mayor Mike Laws, who continued the sentiment that it was the residents of the city that make it special.
“Eddie is right there; it is the people here in the city,” he said.
Laws recognized Troy Kimball, a representative from U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s office, then introduced the city council members who were present, and said, “electing these people on your council ladies and gentlemen is a hell of a good idea, they actually recognize, you know, progress, they recognize what’s going on.”
Laws went on to explain his desire to improve housing inventory by encouraging new development in the city.
“You have a council now that wants to grow,” he said. “You gotta grow a little bit, you know. Of course, we don’t want to be Sierra Vista or Safford, but you gotta grow some, or you go the other way. I feel like probably six years ago that’s kind of where we were, stagnant in that area, and now you can’t hardly find a home.
“I feel like the council and my job is to give you as much as we can give you with your money. That is our job. Our job is to make your life better, so you have a better place to live. None of us have anything personal to gain by this, we all just live here, and if we can make it better for you it’s better for us.
“We’re very conservative with your money. I want you to know that we’re very conservative, everybody has to account for everything and that’s a good thing for you.”
City Manager Caleb Blaschke made a presentation highlighting projects the city completed in 2022 or has in progress for this year, including new upgrades to the city’s sports fields, new businesses and potential annexations, and announced several upcoming road improvements.
“Affordable housing that’s another big focus of the mayor and council right now,” Blaschke said. “To really focus on increasing our housing inventory for the city, we hired a Habitat for Humanity director, her name is T. VanHook, and she’s helping us write a housing program.”
Blaschke told the audience they hope to model the program after a success by a Habitat for Humanity partnership in Yuma that built more than 500 multi-bedroom homes.
He explained how the budget is distributed, how and where grant monies come from, and like the mayor, emphasized growth. He announced Willcox will be doing wastewater and infrastructure studies to better prepare for enlarging the city limits.
“Annexation, we’re going to look at it from a cost-effective approach, but if we get those people in our city then we get that revenue and we’re able to build the community together, but we have to look at and balance that out with is that going to be enough to maintain the roads,” Blaschke said.
“The quality-of-life improvements that we just went over, quite a few quality-of-life improvements, in turn, that brings in an educated and available workforce. In turn that brings in more revenue and money to our businesses, which makes our businesses more profitable, which in turn increases taxes for the city so we can start that cycle over. That’s our main purpose, it is to really provide for our businesses, provide for our residents, and make Willcox a better place,” he said in closing.
Chamber treasurer Cheryl Moss gave a presentation recapping 2022 chamber events and sponsorships, followed by a closing statement by Browning.
Browning said the Cowboys Hall of Fame function will again be orchestrated by the chamber. Hosting of the event had been under the chamber umbrella for 36 years before organizational issues forced the Hall of Fame to seek the help of Rex Allen Museum and Willcox Theater in the past few years.
Browning announced the next chamber meeting set for Feb. 15; the Women in Business Conference dinner will be held April 1.