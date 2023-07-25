WILLCOX – A public hearing on the city’s proposed 2023-24 general budget topped the agenda at the July 20 City Council meeting.
The meeting began with the approval of minutes from the previous council meeting and final discussions on the budget.
City Manager Caleb Blaschke reminded the council of the organizational work chart and briefly went over some changes.
Human Resources Director Sherry Van Allen, who also runs the Golf Course Department, is to become the Leisure Services Director.
The Community Development Director is Robert Kirscbmann.
According to the city manager he has extensive experience and will oversee marketing and tourism, housing, buildings, transit, and code enforcement, taking some of his duties and those of Jeff Stoddard.
The new Assistant City Manager/Development Services Director is Michael Resare, an attorney with a degree in public administration.
He’ll be overseeing utilities and community development as well as assisting Kirscbmann.
Jeff Stoddard, who will be retiring, was moved into Development Services until he transitions staff and then he will reallocate to building inspector.
Some of the funds from the Public Works Director department will go to fund streets projects.
Next on the agenda was a public hearing on a Series 19 liquor license for Golden Rule Vineyards.
Jim and Ruth Graham, owners of Golden Rule, were present to answer questions and speak on their own behalf.
The Grahams are renovating the Chevrolet building at 469 S. Haskell Ave. and plan to open their winery and tasting room at the location later this year.
They closed their tasting room at the Willcox Commercial on Railroad Avenue and reopened tastings at their farm/vineyard until renovations are complete.
The council approved the liquor license for Golden Rule Vineyards.
The Grahams were also at the meeting seeking a floodplain variance for Cochise Groves LLC, their pistachio farm and vineyard.
After a brief discussion led by Public Safety Director Dale Hadfield, the variance was approved unanimously.
Two repaving contracts, with Sunland Construction and ISX Construction, were approved.
Next on the agenda was Resolution 2023-08, approving and adopting the agreement between the city and the Willcox Unified School District #13 for the purpose of implementing a school safety program.
Councilmember Tim Bowlby spoke in favor of the resolution.
“I know from Erin, my wife, being principal and working at the school district for many years and myself working at the school district for a while, that the SRO at the school is a really nice thing to have. I know officer Williams deals with a lot of different things, with the kids, and he's also certified, so he's been doing their program. I'm gonna be a proponent of this,” Bowlby said.
Resolution 2023-08 was approved.
A public hearing was opened by the council but there was no public input, and the hearing was closed.
Vice mayor Gregory Hancock asked a few final questions on a line-by-line basis, asking for clarification in several areas.
He asked why the Enterprise Lease was so drastically different, and Finance Director/City Clerk Crystal Hadfield explained that last year they overestimated the cars they would be leasing.
The vice mayor had one last look at the engineering totals asking, “is there any way to save some money there? It seems like a lot.”
City Manager Caleb Blaschke explained the gas line repairs required a lot of engineering, but they’re hoping the total is not as high.
Hancock then told the council he would make a small rant, saying “refuse collection, we’re going to pay them 8% more, more for refuse collection and service has gone to, to heck! That’s just an observation, a statement, no big deal.”
Blaschke explained the increase was a contractual matter, not set by staff.
Hancock complimented staff on the number and totals for grant money acquired last year.
“What a great job everybody did on getting those grants, and same thing for the special revenue fund, great job. I mean, it’s just fantastic,” he told the mayor and staff.
Following the discussion Resolution 2023-09 was passed, adopting the final version of the 2023-24 budget and tax levy.
A copy of the approved budget can be downloaded from the city’s web page, willcox.az.gov.
The city council meeting scheduled for Aug. 17 has been canceled and a meeting has been set for Aug. 24.
Regular meetings of the mayor and city council take place at the council chambers at 300 W. Rex Allen Drive.