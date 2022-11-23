WILLCOX – For the fifth consecutive year the Willcox/Cochise KOA Holiday Campground has earned the Kampgrounds of America President’s Award and the KOA Founder’s Award.
On Nov. 16 KOA News Service announced the presentation of the awards at its Annual International Convention held in Orlando, Florida.
The KOA Founder’s Award, considered KOA’s highest service award, is named in honor of Dave Drum. He founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana in 1962.
It’s awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and a KOA Quality Review.
The President’s Award is presented to campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers yearly regarding their KOA camping experience.
“Our campground owners and their employees work tirelessly to ensure every guest has a truly exceptional camping experience; it’s a pleasure to recognize their dedication,” said Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of KOA Inc.
“Our President’s and Founder’s awards are driven by camper feedback and these KOA owners have made the right investments to their campgrounds to provide the best outdoor experience in North America,” he noted.
The Willcox/Cochise KOA Holiday Campground is located just off Interstate 10 at 700 N. Virginia Ave.
The awards reflect the condition and amenities at the local KOA, which features clean, spacious grounds with the ability to host anyone from a traveling backpacker to a full-size RV rig. Full hookups and 50, 30 or 20 amps are available wherever space you choose at the campground.
There have several rentable cabins and two-bedroom “casitas” with porch swings, grills, cable and Wi-Fi. Or you can stay at the more primitive log cabin, a rustic experience because of the lack of attached bathroom or kitchen.
KOA life is centered around the reception shop and the Roadrunner Kafe, the campground’s well-known diner.
The sites are pet-friendly and there’s a dog park on the grounds.
Dennis and Peggy Crull, with Joe Ben and Violet Stone, bought the Magic Circle RV Park in 2017 and turned it into the current KOA, adding the cabins and making major improvements in the layout and facilities. Ben has since passed away, leaving the Crulls as owners.
In 2022 they received the KOA Rising Star Campground award, another of KOA’s accolades.
Robyn Figueroa manages the KOA and has been doing it for just longer than a year. She had arrived at the Willcox resort to work, fell in love with the place and took the management job when it opened.
“Unfortunately, we lost Joe Ben, but we were so happy to get this Rising Star Award because Joe Ben worked so hard for this award, and he was able hear he earned it before he passed, we were so happy for him,” Figueroa said.
The Roadrunner Kafe was initially intended for guests, but it’s been open to the public and has become a local favorite for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
This year marks 60 years of operations for KOA, which has become the world’s largest system of privately-owned, open to the public campgrounds, consisting of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds in the U.S. and Canada.
The company, consisting of KOA and the more refined and upscale outdoor experience of Terramor Outdoor Resorts, has a simple brand mission, “connecting people to the outdoors and each other.”
For information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.