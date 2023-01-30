WILLCOX – Coffee drinkers in Willcox had a rude awakening on Saturday, Jan. 21, when they found their local coffee house, Source of Coffee, shuttered.
A sign at the door stating, “We are temporarily closed. Making big changes. Thank you for your support,” greeted customers at the shop.
A brief explanation for why the shop was closed was posted on its Facebook page, however within a short time the post was removed.
The post explained a falling out between the owners/managers of the business, explaining three of the people known to be involved, Ben Morgan and Josh and Teresa Elliot, had walked away.
By the end of the day several posts made in recent weeks that had introduced staff and management were also scrubbed from the Facebook page.
Co-owner brothers Dana and Michael Suorsa opened Source in November 2020 after renovating the Historic Saxon House at 308 S. Haskell. Michael is no longer involved in the business.
Since opening the cafe has continuously expanded its service, drink and food menu. Over that time, the business solidified its place in the community, becoming a gathering place and center of activity.
A chess club, a Dungeons & Dragons group, and a farmers market called the cafe home.
The owners worked at sourcing locally baked goods and milk from Tirrito Farm, a fledgling dairy that delivers super-fresh milk.
A new food menu had been introduced just a few weeks ago, adding a variety of sandwiches, and the service counter was recently renovated, with a larger glass display to accommodate the new menu items.
Dana and Josh Suorsa were reached by the Herald/Review but had no comment at this juncture, except for both expressing some disappointment. No idea was given as to when the cafe would reopen.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone