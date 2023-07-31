WILLCOX – The city announced fully transferring all its dispatch services to Southeastern Arizona Communications, SEACOM, a provider of county and municipal emergency services.
SEACOM uses a system called Priority Dispatch Corp Emergency Dispatch Protocols for fire, medical and law enforcement calls they receive, allowing their public safety dispatchers to provide pre-arrival and post-dispatch instructions to callers.
After approval from the city council, the city of Willcox Department of Public Safety began partnering with SEACOM In October on a part-time basis with a plan to transfer all services within a year.
Partnering with SEACOM is a cost-savings measure. The city hopes to save direct investment and carry the salaries that operating a local 911 system would entail.
Other factors led city management to consider the change, particularly staffing issues, such as the problem of attracting, training and maintaining qualified local dispatchers in Willcox.
The city does not qualify to have the state of Arizona support its emergency call systems. The numbers and frequency of calls are too low, and that meant the city had to provide the service itself.
Dale Hadfield, the city’s director of Public Safety, said the city was spending $274,000 a year to maintain its 911 system, and the initial buy-in for joining SEACOM is $250,000.
“We are falling short of the threshold of 911 calls. The staffing issue is still going to be there,” Hadfield said.
Hadfield and Willcox police officers have had to cover dispatch shifts.
Willcox was also dispatching for Healthcare Innovations and the Pearce-Sunsites fire district at a cost to the city of about $150,000 a year.
A single employee was costing the city about $69,000 a year including benefits, but that didn’t include training and equipment costs.
Patti Ackerson, a Willcox dispatcher who was hired back after retiring because of the lack of applicants and was working part-time, retired in July.
City Manager Caleb Blaschke said, “It is needed, and this is the wave of the future. The state is forcing small jurisdictions off their 911 systems to go regional.”
SEACOM was formed in 2018 to consolidate the county’s 911 services under one roof, or at least one operational system, to allow for seamless communication between the various public safety agencies.
In 2017 the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and the Sierra Vista City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement outlining the governance and command structure for the independent central dispatch center.
This new agency would have $2.5 million to work with and would be led by a board that initially included Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Sierra Vista City Manager Chuck Potucek.
Dannels led an effort to secure about $13.3 million for a new 8,400-square-foot facility to function as the SEACOM Center. Funding came from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and then-Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.
While it wasn’t a rough start for SEACOM, not everyone was onboard, they went through some short-lived directorships, and municipalities like Willcox, Benson and Bisbee remained out a year after its inception.
Dannels and the county supervisors couldn’t agree on the initial board’s makeup.
Police chiefs Albert Echave of Bisbee, Paul Moncada of Benson, and Kraig Fullen of Douglas, who had funding from the state, were cautious when approaching the agreement at the time.
Common concerns in these communities were the perception of losing local long-time jobs, and that non-local dispatchers would not be familiar with their locality.
In addition, if a community was using state funds, there was the potential of having to reimburse the state.
“I don’t want to lose my dispatch center and I don’t want to lose those employees,” Echave told the Herald/Review in 2018.
For Douglas, which hires bilingual dispatchers, a concern was getting a dispatcher that does not speak Spanish and having to transfer calls.
SEACOM is not immune to staffing challenges either, having had shortages by half at times.
Hadfield was a proponent back when SEACOM was presented, but the previous city management had not explored the idea fully.
County area surrounding Willcox is already served by SEACOM.
Willcox Mayor Mike Laws and the council were unanimous in their approval of the agreement in 2022.
“Their goal is to provide a consistent standard of service allowing for expedited patient care and the possibility of saving lives that otherwise could be lost due to extended response time throughout the county, while enhancing scene safety for callers, bystanders and first responders,” the city wrote in a brief announcing the final transfer of all services.
For non-emergencies the public can continue to reach the Willcox Police Department at 520- 384-4673 during business hours from 7 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For emergencies, continue to dial 911.