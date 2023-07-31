willcox-seacom1.jpeg

When Willcox city residents dial 911, the call will not be answered locally. The city has entered into an agreement to have SEACOM answer emergency calls. 

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX – The city announced fully transferring all its dispatch services to Southeastern Arizona Communications, SEACOM, a provider of county and municipal emergency services. 

SEACOM uses a system called Priority Dispatch Corp Emergency Dispatch Protocols for fire, medical and law enforcement calls they receive, allowing their public safety dispatchers to provide pre-arrival and post-dispatch instructions to callers.  

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?