WLLCOX — The Willcox City Council appears ready to stay open while others in neighboring communities hide from the coronavirus.
The city manager, mayor and city council listened to a presentation Thursday night citing the pandemic for dampening the Wings Over Willcox 2021 plans scheduled this January. Most of the council reacted by citing other open events scheduled in town as reason to push ahead with large gatherings for this area.
“We had a car show where they expected 40 cars and got 98 because people said 'Wow, you have a car show (during this)?'” Mayor Mike Laws said. “People wanted to get out and do something.”
An upcoming tractor pull scheduled on city property at Quail Park may be one of the community's largest ever.
“It's going to be a three-day event,” said City Manager Caleb Blaschke. “All the tractor pulls around the country are being cancelled, so a lot of them will be coming to Willcox and try it out, and it's a good opportunity for them to see Willcox.”
Others agreed.
“They're supposed to have about three times the number of pullers because these guys haven't been able to go anywhere and (other towns) shut them down," added Councilman Carl Hestand.
Willcox Nature Association president Homer Hansen, the organizer of the Wings 2020 event, cited other birding cancellations for his organization's cautious approach to 2021.
“I hate to say it, but all other birding festivals have been cancelled including the largest in the country in January, as they have postponed until 2022," he said.
The council said the city would accommodate the event if possible.
“The city is still allowing special events to occur,” Blaschke said. “We're not mandating masks throughout the community, just at our city facilities. We can either stay on that path moving forward or can change if the council can let me know of those changes.”
The council did not discuss changes.
“I think we can do social distancing, and we can have some control on some of the events without being so hard nosed and making it so we can't hold things," said Councilwoman Terry Rowden.
Laws added, “Patina Thompson has an Animal Expo in September, a week before the county fair and now they're not even going to have a county fair.”
Some other events are still scheduled to take place.
“Rex Allen Days for October is planning on moving forward according to talks with (board president) Michael Clement,” Blaschke said. “The Wine Festival people cancelled a smaller event they were going to have because the state liquor board isn't issuing licenses. They are still planning on holding their bigger wine festival in October, unless the governor still isn't issuing a special event license for alcohol.”
Hansen still had some reservations for opening up a Wings festival that will crowd adult tourists into buses to take field trips.
“Our demographic is in a higher risk category by age. That's what we have to consider when we look to next year,” he said “There are financial considerations, too, because if we don't bring enough people, we will lose money.”
Some council members pushed to have the festival if possible.
“Events are being canceled, people are staying home, people are tied up,” said Councilman Paul Sheets. “If there is any way Wings can manage the social distancing, I encourage you to do whatever you can, because people will come."
Councilwoman Rowden, who has lung issues and cited an example of a friend who died from coronavirus, did sound an alarm of caution.
“I just hate to see if we have this and somebody gets COVID, or there's a big COVID break-out because people came to Willcox," she said. "I don't want to have that reputation for Willcox.”