willcox-nonprofit1.jpg

City Manager Caleb Blaschke explained to the city council the reasoning behind the city's new nonprofit foundation. 

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX — The city council voted to approve the formation of the Willcox Foundation, a nonprofit organization operated by the city.

The formal process of establishing the foundation began at the Nov. 17 city council meeting when the council discussed ordinance NS357 to amend the city code, Title 2, under Boards and Committees, by adding a chapter creating the new foundation.

