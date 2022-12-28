WILLCOX — The city council voted to approve the formation of the Willcox Foundation, a nonprofit organization operated by the city.
The formal process of establishing the foundation began at the Nov. 17 city council meeting when the council discussed ordinance NS357 to amend the city code, Title 2, under Boards and Committees, by adding a chapter creating the new foundation.
Assistant City Manager Robert Wisler started the discussion by explaining to the council why the city manager’s office was recommending its creation.
“We were soliciting donations for the pool and one of the hang-ups is that we don’t have a nonprofit,” Wisler said. “The dairy wanted to give a hefty donation, but they only donate to nonprofits.”
That explains the problem the city is trying to solve. There are willing businesses that want to contribute to the improvement of the town’s infrastructure by teaming up with city government but are obstructed by their internal rules regarding gifts.
Wisler was referring to Coronado Farms, a large dairy operation about 20 miles south of town. They are owned by Riverview Farms LLP, based in Minnesota.
The 24,000-acre, 80,000-animal farm is a significant economic contributor to the Willcox area.
The city is in the process of replacing its aging community pool. Lack of available bonded contractors and inflationary price increases have delayed the construction that was planned to finish by the end of 2022.
“The foundation was established as a nonprofit organization to provide funding for infrastructure and beautification efforts,” Wisler explained. “Some businesses/corporations have rules that they can only donate to nonprofit organizations, which the city of Willcox, a municipal entity, is not. This nonprofit would be able to receive those donations.”
Wisler said the foundation would coincide with a city commission, with the city’s mayor, vice mayor, city manager and finance director serving on its board. A fifth board member, a resident of Willcox, will be chosen by the city council.
Public meetings dates are yet to be determined but will be forthcoming.
The strategy for a city to create such a nonprofit is not new, but not common. A gift to a local government is tax deductible according to the IRS Code that defines charitable contributions, 25USC-170.
The code says that a state, a possession of the United States, or any political subdivision of any of the foregoing, or the United States or the District of Columbia is eligible, but only if the contribution or gift is made for “exclusively public purposes.”
While “public purposes” is not specifically defined, residents can assume their municipality is always working toward public purposes and their best interest.
The largest city in the county, Sierra Vista doesn’t have such crossover in funding efforts. According to the SV city manager’s office, it haven’t seen the necessity for raise funds in that way. The city of Benson also lacks a nonprofit entity.
At the November meeting council member Carl Hestand asked for clarification, “I don’t understand the purpose.”
Finance Director/City Clerk Crystal Hadfield explained it was up to the donor’s method of record-keeping.
“We can provide the donor with a receipt, but it’s up to their accountants as to whether it’s tax deductible,” she said.
Council member Tim Bowlby and City Manager Caleb Blaschke tried to explain it more simply.
“It opens up a lot more for the city,” Bowlby said, while Blaschke added, “People don’t know how to react to us being a local government. This fixes it so that we can receive donations from people who can only donate to nonprofits, and not to government. This is a rubber stamp for donations.”
In cities where the local governments have gone into the nonprofit game, the biggest opposition had been from existing organizations that see themselves competing for the same money.
Municipalities have the capacity to tax to raise funds for projects that benefit their constituency, but those constituents don’t always feel they have much input in how the money is spent. They give instead to nonprofits that can focus contribution more specifically and get a tax break.
That crowding effect of nonprofits, however, is much more competitive in larger municipalities where there are more organizations and more money at stake.
In a city the size of Willcox money can’t be left on the table. If local businesses are willing to contribute, but accounting rules prevent that, this may simplify that transaction.
Through oversight and public input, city leaders hope find balance in the relationships with other nonprofits that service the city to avoid conflicts.