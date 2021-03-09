WILLCOX — Willcox Elementary School physical education students learned about the importance of being "heart healthy" while raising money to help the American Heart Association during February.
This is the 21st year that Willcox Elementary School has participated in the American Heart Association’s Kid’s Heart Challenge program. The school partnered with the American Heart Association for the program that provided the school with jump ropes, basketballs, heart healthy lessons, school posters and other materials that focused on students making healthy choices.
Another part of the program gave students the opportunity to raise money online or through local donations for the AHA. Willcox Elementary raised more than $20,000 from 2016 through 2020. The school expects to add at least $8,000 this year.
Physical education teacher D’Angela Franco is in charge of the Willcox Kid’s Heart Challenge. A 2014 Willcox graduate, D’Angela remembers when she was in elementary school at Willcox and participated in the American Heart Association events.
“I participated in this when I was in school, asking family and neighbors to donate,” Franco said. “Then we raised money from donations and by jumping rope.”
Now it is more common to donate online. “Online sites are used more due to COVID restrictions,” Franco said. “Even though people can donate directly to the students involved in the program, online is encouraged.”
The Willcox program took donations through the end of February.
Franco could see the excitement growing in her students as they learned about making healthy choices.
“We talked about the importance of eating healthy foods, exercising and rest, drinking water, and a healthy heart rate,” she said. “We also watched videos that gave short lessons about healthy choices.”
Franco would have her students do circuits in physical education class that encouraged cardio awareness. Students moved from station to station doing activities that included jumping rope and hula hooping.
She remembers her principal coming to her room to share what she had heard on the playground. Several students were playing soccer and telling each other that they could run around because they had strong, healthy hearts.
“That made my heart happy to hear,” Franco said.
The Kid’s Heart Challenge concluded at Willcox Elementary at the end of February with an assembly to congratulate all those who participated. This year the individual amounts raised seemed to increase, with Franco noting that one student raised $500, one came very close to that amount, and several went over the $100 mark – but whatever individual students raised was greatly appreciated. Franco attributes the higher donations to their online choices.
To encourage students to raise money, those students who raised more than $300 were able to participate in the ‘pie-in-the-face’ activity at the heart assembly. Eight students won and were able to put a pie into the face of their physical education teacher. “I got eight whipped cream pies in the face,” Franco said. “It was really messy!”
“This is the second year I’ve been in charge and it’s all very rewarding. The students learn about healthy choices while raising money to help people through the American Heart Association. This year they learned about kids with heart problems during the one-minute videos we would watch in class. This really inspired them. It’s great seeing kids helping kids and how much families are impacted by the donation.”
“Our Cowkids worked so hard to raise these donations,” Franco said, “and are so passionate about keeping their little hearts healthy.”