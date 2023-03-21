WILLCOX — When Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Division hosted a High School Film Festival, they were hoping to reach young filmmakers across the state.

The festival was looking for Jacob Encinas and George Tapia, seniors at Willcox High School, in their fourth year in the school’s audio/visual program.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?