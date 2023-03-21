WILLCOX — When Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Division hosted a High School Film Festival, they were hoping to reach young filmmakers across the state.
The festival was looking for Jacob Encinas and George Tapia, seniors at Willcox High School, in their fourth year in the school’s audio/visual program.
The young filmmakers’ work, “The Wasted,” a short co-written and starring the duo, took the festival’s Best Picture prize, as well as Best Screenwriting, with Encincas winning the Best Actor award.
The contest was open to students enrolled in Arizona high schools.
Submissions were reviewed and chosen by EAC judges, and selected finalists were screened on Feb. 25 at the college’s Lee Little Theater.
The winners of the best overall film received a trophy and a scholarship to EAC.
The High School Film Festival was held in conjunction with the EAC STEM Festival.
“This is an event for high school students to showcase their work outside their own schools and to have their films shown on the big screen,” said Glen Cashetta, EAC media communications instructor and coordinator of the festival.
“It was a huge success, and I can only see this event becoming bigger and better every year,” Cashetta added.
The award-winning fiction short is a dramatic vignette about two young men coping in a post-apocalyptic world.
The Willcox filmmakers are the product of the high school’s Audio/Visual Department chaired by Dr. Doug Miller. They credit the educator with developing and encouraging their skills.
The students in Miller’s class begin with the basics, two-dimensional design, then move onto moving pictures during their second year in the program.
Miller started the Audio/Visual Department at the school more than 20 years ago.
The department has grown, from the computer lab classroom to an adjoining studio for audio recording, green screen effects, and stop motion animation.
He teaches the state standards with a project-based approach that spans four years.
The students begin learning basic video skills to produce a 30-second commercial. Each project thereafter adds a new skill or different technique.
Some of the projects include Magic Mirror, a modular smart mirror platform; a lip sync music video; silent movies; a cliffhanger with alternative endings; a detective mystery; a scary movie; a Lego short movie; and claymation animation.
The three upper-level classes are dual credit with Cochise College.
The students start in Miller’s class with the basics, two-dimensional design, then move onto moving pictures in the second year.
Tapia said they submitted the film, and in two weeks they found out they were finalists, but it was a month before the winners were announced.
“It took a month, and building up to that, it was nerves,” he said.
“I was nervous, but I want the judging, because I want to be better,” Encincas said. “I know I look at my films and I judge it really harshly. My family would be like, ‘oh that’s fine,’ and I’ll look at it, I’m like, ‘it’s terrible, I don’t like any of it,’ but it allows me to grow.”
“I’ve gone back to my first film, and I look at my newest film, and you can see major differences, in camera work or stuff like that,” Encincas said. “But I’m always trying to better myself from my own camera work, and editing, and acting.”
Sarah Camron, a friend but not a student at the high school, acted in the short film.
Encinas and Tapia have been working together throughout their high school a/v career, collaborating and taking turns on both sides of the lens.
Encinas handles most of the editing duties, but in this short his work in front of the lens won him the best actor recognition.
“It’s a lot of fun when we’re out there filming. And writing the whole thing down, that’s pretty interesting, it is fun doing that,” Tapia said
The students have talked about possibly submitting the short to other film festivals if the opportunity arose.
“Every so often as a teacher, you have a few students that comprehend the topics, perfect the needed skills and techniques, learn to think outside the box, and pursue perfection to produce an outstanding video project,” Miller said. “Jacob and George meet these high standards.
“I have had the pleasure of teaching these two students for four years and it was obvious from the beginning that they had the potential to produce very good video projects. With their passion for creating video movies, I look forward to watching them continue developing their style and skills at the next levels, college and beyond. These seniors will be missed next year.”
Encinas and Tapia were SkillsUSA TV/Video Production Competition regional runners-up and qualified for the state competition April 11-12 in Phoenix. They competed against 28 teams.
Next for the two are more creative collaborations, and they have an option to major in film at EAC.