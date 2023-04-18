WILLCOX — It’s difficult to imagine conducting our daily lives without the electric infrastructure that supplies power to our every convenience.
Getting power to our fingertips requires a literal web of wires, with devices to secure, protect, route and obscure these wires.
This web of wire and components is everywhere, in every home or business building, on poles and towers carrying wire overhead and along roads. It can also be buried underground.
First responders like police, fire and emergency medical teams face a great risk when they arrive at a scene where electricity delivery components are compromised.
These electrical hazards increase danger not only to first responders, but bystanders, and additional harm to victims already in distress.
In April Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative took a team of safety experts to educate first responders in Willcox on the potential dangers of working around this electric infrastructure.
SSVEC is a not for profit, member-owned distribution co-op that provides electricity to more than 60,000 services with more than 4,100 miles of energized line. It was established in 1938 and employs about 160 people.
The group, SSVEC’s team and about a dozen first responders led by Willcox Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield met at the city’s government complex on Rex Allen Drive.
After introductions Steve Garate, SSVEC safety and training manager, and Manny Gonzales, VP of Technical Services, spoke first, giving a description of the cooperative’s role in providing the county with electrical power, a basic reminder of how electricity works, the hazards and effects.
They discussed the effects of electricity on the body, overhead line safety, downed power lines, ground level and underground equipment and scene securement when responders arrive.
“If you take anything away from this class, please, when we come up to any type of scene, always assume that all power lines, all electrical equipment are energized,” Gonzales said.
Electricity seeks the easiest path to the ground, and the speakers explained how electricity travels through the body once given the potential, or chance, to conduct.
They stressed having a respect for the power of electricity, how even low voltage electric shock can kill, and outlined procedures for handling situations where hazards are encountered.
Gonzales gave a presentation of safety equipment used by SSVEC linesmen and technicians to avoid injury, explaining in detail protective garments and tools all designed to withstand inadvertent electrical shock.
Linesmen Carson Carrillo and Efren Gallego modeled gear and explained their safety regimen, explaining how safety has been paramount throughout their five-year apprenticeships and has a mandatory daily ritual of inspecting their equipment. Their lives could depend on it.
“We're going to talk about some scenarios that happened across Cochise County where our first responders, doing what they do, saving people,” Gonzales said. “Pulling people from downed power lines to down poles, or some situations that we want to make you aware of, so that the end result would be keeping yourself safe while you’re trying to save others.”
He described when first responders in the room had encountered hazardous situations, then discussed the outcome and potential scenarios.
Various accidents had occurred around Willcox in recent months. An energized line became a hazard, a trash truck contacted an overhead line, poles came down on cars and house fires.
They continued to stress keeping a distance, 33 feet, until properly equipped service teams arrived.
There was a discussion about responding to incidents at SSVEC substations, ground level transformers and buried lines and equipment.
Hazards in these situations may include toxic smoke, fire and explosion from equipment inside the station. The team reminded first responders that people’s lives are most important and that “no equipment is worth the risk, and they should let such facilities burn.”
SSVEC’s presentation included graphic images and video of near-fatal and deadly situations to stress how dangerous energized lines and equipment can be.
Others attending from SSVEC were Ruben Nieto, electrical apparatus forman; Kelsie Epson of Technical Services; Stu Hernandez and Rebecca Buksh of human resources; and Nathan Hodge, VP of operations.
The cooperative intends to send its safety presentation to other county cities as a continued effort to coordinate with first responders to keep service uninterrupted and residents safe.