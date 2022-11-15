WILLCOX – The city’s natural gas regulating station on East Delos Street is being replaced, with work that began Nov. 14.

The station regulates the pressure of gas from the Kinder Morgan main pipe, reducing the pressure before the gas enters the smaller local lines and city distribution systems.

