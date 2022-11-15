WILLCOX – The city’s natural gas regulating station on East Delos Street is being replaced, with work that began Nov. 14.
The station regulates the pressure of gas from the Kinder Morgan main pipe, reducing the pressure before the gas enters the smaller local lines and city distribution systems.
According to the city of Willcox, the regulator had been in use, “beyond its reasonable life expectancy.”
City Utility staff had to fabricate custom replacement parts that were no longer commercially available due to the age of the design.
In February 2021 the city put out an invitation for bids on the project to replace the existing East Delos Natural Gas Regulator Station.
Multiple bids were tendered, some as high as $800,000, with the winning bid coming in at $435,000.
The regulator station has an inlet pressure of 100 pounds per square gauge and reduces the pressure to approximately 25 psig. The maximum allowable operating pressure of the city’s distribution system is 30 psig.
The new regulator is intended to reduce maintenance downtimes, increasing service stability. Work in the area will continue through the week.
