WILLCOX — Local entrepreneurs Sandra Lopez and Amber Williams have brought the southwest corner of North Haskell and East Stewart Street in Willcox back to life. The longtime friends opened The Corner Store Sweets & Boutique May 20, a combination confectionery, and fashion/accessories shop.
Inside the shop, Lopez the baker, tends a sweets counter filled with her delectable creations. This portion of The Corner Store is named Ethan’s Heavenly Creations.
The list of baked delights includes cookie selections like Gourmet Oreos and Caramel Corn Jumbo Cookies, five cupcake flavors like Red Velvet Cheesecake and Vegan Strawberry Panna Cotta, as well as muffins and croissants.
Sandra named the sweets counter to honor her late grandson Ethan Ardrey, lost to suicide in 2020 at the age of 13. A portion of the sales support mental health awareness initiatives and organizations in Arizona.
Lopez is part of The Depressed Cake Initiative, a community of bakers and mental health activists brought together to heal through the power of baking and camaraderie.
Ethan’s pleasure in her baking was the motivation to open a business.
“He always wanted me to open a bakery or be in a TV show, he loved my baking and I’d plan birthday cakes well in advance,” Lopez said.
With the Pandemic appearing to ease Sandra decided to bring Ethan’s wish to fruition and through her business help bring awareness to our community’s mental health needs.
Amber Rose Emporium, the boutique retail portion of the shop, is a carry-over from William’s home-based business where over several years she honed her craft and fashion acumen.
Her wares range from dresses, shirts and hats to sterling silver and turquoise jewelry crafted by indigenous Americans. The store will offer locally sourced merchandise when possible.
Amber is excited to have added a new department to the Emporium named Javelina Dry Goods and Sundries, carrying accessories targeted at male customers.
That merchandise is curated by her husband Victor, a U.S. Border patrolman for 17 years. He also did all the finishing work behind the shop’s interior remodel.
Amber said, “We’re always asked for men’s things and never had much, so we’ve added it to see how it goes.”
Both women credit their launching into the business with the long-time support they received from Randi Coleman, owner of Randi’s Hearts and Flowers located nearby on Maley Street.
Amber sold her fashion and design services through Randi’s store, developing a customer base. It was there that the ladies first met, and then Lopez began selling baked goods through Coleman’s store.
“The reason we did this is because we had that little spot,” Williams said.
“She gave us both the start and the kick we needed to start here” Lopez agreed. “That’s where our vision kind of mirrored and we decided to build on it.”
“With this business we’re looking to build relationships with our customers, get to know them as people,” Amber said about her hopes for the boutique.
“We’ve had a lot of support. People have come in and shared their story about mental health,” Sandra added. “We want to raise awareness and at the same time provide a good service for Willcox.”
The Corner Store is located at 173 N. Haskell Ave. in Willcox and is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10-4 Saturdays and 10-2 Sundays.