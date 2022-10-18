WILLCOX — Beloved Willcox High School teacher Ty White won his second state teaching title, the Arizona Educational Foundation 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year award, at the annual celebration and ceremony on Oct. 15 at Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix.
The Willcox High School chemistry teacher will represent Arizona at the national competition.
He takes home a prize package that includes travel to National Teacher of the Year events, including a trip to the White House to meet the president and a weeklong trip to International Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama.
There’s also a $15,000 award from the AEF, and he’ll be considered for an honorary doctorate from Northern Arizona University.
Ty was competing against some of the state’s top educators: Amber Gould (English/student council), Greenway High School, Glendale Union High School District; R Scott Harnisch (music), Kyrene del Norte Dual Language Academy, Kyrene School District; Royd Lee (Navajo language), Tuba City Elementary, Tuba City Unified School District #15; and Annie Shanahan (history and government), Maryvale High School, Phoenix Union High School District.
The recognition comes shortly after White was named 2021 Arizona’s Rural Teacher of the Year by the Arizona Rural Schools Association. He’s also won the 2020 American Chemical Society Teacher of the Year Award for Southeast Arizona, and its Rocky Mountain Region award.
“You know, it's very humbling, it feels very special,” White said following the ceremony in an interview with CBS5 in Phoenix.
“I was on the stage with five other exceptional teachers, and I wouldn't have wanted to be the person to choose between us, everyone was deserving. I just had to take a breath, make sure I was still breathing, like, it was powerful,” Ty added.
The Arizona native has been teaching for 16 years, is married to Lori, a Cochise Elementary School teacher, and they have a daughter, Arya. The two educators relocated to Willcox about 11 years ago.
At Willcox High, White sponsors the Science Club, the GATE Club and the Knowledge Bowl.
A founding Board Member of InSimEd, (Industry Simulation Education), a non-profit that creates "Industry Simulation" Challenges, affiliated with Aerospace Education Corporation (AEC), they also assist underserved and underrepresented students to participate and travel to competitions
White is the Southwest Regional Space Settlement Design Contest Coordinator. He’s very excited about the opportunities this association brings to his students in Wilcox. He said students can work and interact with aerospace engineers.
This year he’s recruited a volunteer that works on the International Space Station, who’ll join them at the Biosphere to plan a habitat.
White has taken students to the Kennedy Space Center three times in past years, meeting Chris Ferguson, a retired astronaut and space shuttle pilot that now leads the Boeing commercial crew.
Between his two recent state titles Ty will be busy representing Arizona, next week he’s on his way to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to speak at the National Rural Education conference.
