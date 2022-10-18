WILLCOX — Beloved Willcox High School teacher Ty White won his second state teaching title, the Arizona Educational Foundation 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year award, at the annual celebration and ceremony on Oct. 15 at Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix.

The Willcox High School chemistry teacher will represent Arizona at the national competition.

