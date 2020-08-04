Willcox is a rural city, and despite its connection to Interstate-10, sometimes feels isolated. That perceived isolation can lead to a feeling of immunity to the outside world of violence, protests and even pandemics.
But local hospital CEO Mo Sheldon says “I don't know if the community is aware, but there is a fair amount of COVID flowing through our hospital doors from the clinic and elsewhere.”
Northern Cochise Community Hospital (NCCH) is preparing to make coronavirus infection numbers more readily available on a weekly basis so that the community “continues to use good judgment with masks, hand washing and social distancing to keep the numbers down,” she said.
There have been 161 total cases reported so far in the Willcox zip code area with 52 positives coming in July, Sheldon said. The positivity rate of tests performed was 26.6 percent in June and is sitting at 21 percent so far in July, with 25 outstanding tests awaiting lab results.
“We have definitely sent (positives with serious symptoms) on to be treated at other facilities in the state with a more acute level. We've retained patients here as well,” she said.
“We don't typically use the ventilator here. We are preparing for that eventuality and are training for that if we have to keep patients here for a surge.”
The semi-weekly numbers breakdown in July includes 21 positive results from July 1-12, 18 from July 13-19 and eight so far from July 20-28, not including those 25 tests still outstanding for the Willcox area.
The hospital's visitation policy has been restrictive during the coronavirus pandemic in keeping with the health industry standard for lowering risks of infections.
“It's for patient and employee safety and the safety of the visitors as well,” Sheldon said. “If the visitor has been exposed in the community, even with our masking requirement, there is a level of potential exposure."
“If there is a patient in a terminal situation, we would allow a family member or friend to be with that patient. Another exception is if a patient needs support because they couldn't verbalize their needs or concerns, like advanced dementia or some level of disability for which they need special assistance. In the case of a child, one parent is absolutely permitted.”
Sheldon does not see broader visitation policies relaxing in the near future. When attempts to re-open the economy came in May, “there was conversation about relaxing our visitation policy at that time because other rules in the economy had been relaxed. But our determination was there was a likelihood that this was actually going to bring on more cases, which it did.”
Sheldon reiterates that COVID-19 isn't necessarily dominating their attention at NCCH. “Our services are open to the public. We are here to serve our patients. Our specialty clinic is back open after being closed during the intial period before the economy reopened. We have a variety of specialists who see patients in Willcox and those clinics have resumed.”
But, ignoring the current COVID-19 numbers isn't wise either.
“We want to encourage safe behavior. Masking or face coverings are the single most important way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”