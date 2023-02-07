WILLCOX – Stock dogs from as far as Texas gathered for the first January Burr Stock Dog trial held in Willcox last month.
The United States Border Collie Handler’s Association, Inc. (USBCHA) sanctioned arena trial held Jan. 27-29, was hosted by Marla Van Willigan’s ranch on West Cox Road. The event was free to spectators, and well-behaved dogs, who got a close view of the competition.
Stock dogs, sometimes called sheep dogs, are breeds that have been used in the management of sheep and other livestock, for moving, control, and as guardians. The breeds, more than 70 used globally, have been developed historically for their affinity at performing these tasks.
Although the variety of stock dogs is great, the competitions are dominated by Border Collies, but occasionally others, including Corgis, Belgian Malinois, or Australian Shepherds will compete.
This trial was divided into four categories based on ability, Open, Pro Novice, Novice, and Nursery.
The area size can vary, but this was about 100’ by 200’, with a place for sheep to enter on either side. Several obstacles, a Y-shoot, barrels, animal feed, and a pen.
For this trial, with the sheep at one end at a feed spot, the handlers and dog at the other end, had to recover the sheep from one end, drive them back to the handler and back around each obstacle, finally penning them.
Each attempt is called a “run” and each run is scored in points and timed. A run is disqualified if it runs over time, or if the dog threatens the stock.
The handler commands the dogs verbally by yelling out words like, “away,” and “come bye,” to make the dog go right or left, and some use short whistles which the dogs recognize as the command. Whistles are often used because the sound travels further than voice commands when in open conditions.
Although the herding breeds are graced with instinctual reactions to groups of stock, it takes a great deal of training and practice to achieve a competitive level.
While some dogs are often singled out early when they show ability around stock, much of it is taught. The Border Collie is considered one of the most intelligent dog breeds, and combined with drive and agility, its mastery of herding is historic.
“I think it went alright! There's things we need, we've learned, things that will change a little bit for next time, but overall, I think it was a success,” Willigan said of her first attempt at hosting a trial.
She explained that the rancher that had hosted trials in the area moved to Texas, leaving a void that Marla volunteered to fill.
The Burrr had about a dozen handlers competing with one to three dogs each, and it went well, fueling conversations about adding more trial and practice runs to the year.
“We are planning one at the end of March, and we're going to have two, one in the arena and out in the field, an open field trial.”
An “open field” trial adds tremendously to the difficulty, putting a great distance between dog and handler. Additionally, the stock has no boundaries, mandating the dog keep the stock in a group and efficiently recovering any strays.
Cathy Sumeracki and Rowdy won the Open competition with a score of 18 and a time of 2:09. Second was Joyce Geier and Nikki with 18 in 2:43. Susan Gruwell and Sammy took third with 18 in 3:19.
In Pro Novice Rita Mourneault and Junebug scored a 15 in 2:55 for first. Diane Prather, the event secretary, and Jaccson came in second scoring 15 in 5:02. Liane Ehrich and Cody took third with a 10 in 6:00.
Paulette Smith and Gavin took the Nursery first with 18 points in 2:03. Sue Bradley and Jack from Benson were second with 18 in 2:33, and Gruwell and Meg were third scoring 18 in 3:59.
Novice was won by Blair Brainard and Kate, scoring 18 in 2:33.
The USBCHA is the sanctioning body for sheep and cattledog trials throughout the US and Canada. The organization, established in 1979, has more than 800 members.
Since 2001 they’ve hosted a National Sheepdog and Cattledog Finals to determine a champion Open dog and handler for that year. Dogs/handler teams earn qualification by competing in sanctioned trials through the year.
Their territory is divided into 10 districts, Arizona is in district four which includes New Mexico and Texas.
“I don't know of many who have dogs that herd in Willcox, there's a lot over in Benson, and Buckeye, up in the phoenix area. We're trying to step up a little bit and have trials here, so that you know people can compete, and I hope that in October we will have a big field trial. Maybe with paid judges and prize money,” Marla said.
Willigan will announce the dates of the March trail as soon as details are decided. For more information on the USBCHA see usbcha.com