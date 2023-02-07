WILLCOX – Stock dogs from as far as Texas gathered for the first January Burr Stock Dog trial held in Willcox last month.

The United States Border Collie Handler’s Association, Inc. (USBCHA) sanctioned arena trial held Jan. 27-29, was hosted by Marla Van Willigan’s ranch on West Cox Road. The event was free to spectators, and well-behaved dogs, who got a close view of the competition.

