WILLCOX — The legend of Lute Olson in Southern Arizona lived well beyond Tucson.
“One of the big things he did for Willcox was a fundraiser for basketball courts,” Ted Dunlap recalled.
Dunlap attended Lute Olson basketball camps at the University of Arizona in Tucson regularly since he was 13 years of age back in the '90s and eventually brought his own kids to the same camps before they played for dad at Willcox High School.
Accolades poured in last week after his passing for Olson's remarkable career of leading young men on the basketball court. He just happened to mean much more to fans and followers throughout the region.
“You could just reach out to Olson and he was very personable and kind to us,” Dunlap said.
Dunlap coached the Willcox varsity basketball team for seven years from 2009-2016, with four playoff appearances and vividly remembers Olson's visit to Willcox in 1994.
Olson, the legendary Tucson coach, had just equaled his strongest measure of success at the time by reaching the Final Four in 1994 with Khalid Reeves and Damon Stoudamire. Plus, he always found time to be an ambassador for the UA program in those formative years.
“He did visits to Nogales, Sierra Vista, Safford, even Phoenix to compete for recruiting with Arizona State University,” Dunlap said.
“My parents followed his team at home and even on road games and got to know Lute pretty well,” he said. “My dad, Ken, caught up with Lute at the Tucson airport before one of those trips and asked him if he would speak at a fundraiser in Willcox.”
Tickets were sold for the banquet event at the Elks Lodge for approximately $25, Dunlap remembers, and they hoped to raise $10,000 to build an outdoor cement basketball court at Keiller Park near the high school campus. Perhaps the final four excitement helped the fundraiser exceed expectations.
“He brought a couple of his players, Edtrick Bohannon and Australian recruit Marty Barmentloo, and sold out the event,” he said. “We raised $35,000 and built two basketball courts, instead.”
The courts were dedicated to businessman and philanthropist Ken Dunlap and in honor of Olson's caring relationship with the kids of the community.