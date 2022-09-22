WILLCOX — Law enforcement officials in Willcox dealt with a situation involving explosive materials earlier this week.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with the assistance of the Willcox Police Department, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, served a federal search warrant in the West Henry Street and North Douglas Avenue area on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Willcox Department of Public Safety.

