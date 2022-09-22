WILLCOX — Law enforcement officials in Willcox dealt with a situation involving explosive materials earlier this week.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with the assistance of the Willcox Police Department, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, served a federal search warrant in the West Henry Street and North Douglas Avenue area on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Willcox Department of Public Safety.
During the execution of the search warrant, materials and evidence of bomb making was found.
Ronald Stroud, 30, of Willcox, was arrested and taken into custody on numerous felony charges.
An incident was reported to WPD of a potential bomb having exploded near 100 North Curtis Avenue late night on Sept. 18.
According to the report an area homeowner pointed out a possible location of the device detonation to WPD, which found “material, components and fragmentation consistent with the deployment of a PVC pipe bomb.”
WPD secured the area and contacted the ATF, which responded to the site and assisted with the on-scene investigations.
WPD and ATF investigators began gathering evidence, including camera footage from surveillance video near the detonation location.
A white Cadillac, recognized as the suspect’s vehicle, was spotted on video and Stroud was spotted exiting the vehicle.
With the video evidence Stroud was named as a suspect and placed under surveillance.
ATF presented the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and it was determined there was probable cause to request a search warrant.
After a federal judge granted approval, the search warrant was executed on Sept. 21, and additional evidence was located during the search.
Stroud was booked into the Cochise County Jail. Specific charge details were not immediately released.
“I am extremely proud of the Willcox Police officers who were involved in this investigation, without their hard work and dedication to details I do not believe this investigation would have progressed to where it is now,” Willcox Police Chief Dale Hadfield said in a statement.
“I would also like to thank the ATF, their agents did an amazing job from their assistance on the initial scene to the presentation of the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and to their execution of search warrants,” Hadfield said in the statement. “We in law enforcement, local, state and federal, are committed to the safety of our citizens and the outcome of this case shows our dedication.”