willcox-citycouncil1.jpg

Finance Director/City Clerk Crystal Hadfield swore in Mayor Michael Laws, Councilman Timothy Bowlby, Councilwoman Rebecca Akes, and Councilman Paul Sheats to new terms.

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX – The City Council met on Thursday, December 1, for a special meeting with two major items on the agenda, hearing public input on proposed new fees for Sunset Cemetery, and the swearing in of council and mayor.

All Willcox City Council were present, with Councilwoman Rachel Garza attending remotely.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?