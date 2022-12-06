WILLCOX – The City Council met on Thursday, December 1, for a special meeting with two major items on the agenda, hearing public input on proposed new fees for Sunset Cemetery, and the swearing in of council and mayor.
All Willcox City Council were present, with Councilwoman Rachel Garza attending remotely.
Finance Director/City Clerk Crystal Hadfield, Public Safety Director Dale Hadfield, Public Works Director Jeff Stoddard, Assistant to the City Manager Robert Wisler, and City Manager Caleb Blaschke were also present.
After approving the meeting agenda and approving the minutes from the previous meeting on Nov. 17, the council opened the hearing on the new cemetery fee structure.
There was no public input. After a brief discussion between members Resolution 2022-20 was passed, and the new fees approved.
The new fees are the result of a year’s worth of efforts to resolve issues that had developed at the cemetery like lack of continuous maintenance, and degrading grounds and grave sites.
Over the summer the council found a state regulation that allows the city, who doesn’t technically own the cemetery, to set or modify fees. All done on behalf of “fiscally responsible governance,” according to a paragraph in the state statute.
Next on the agenda was the approval of a bid for building materials for an event center at Quail Park. Caleb gave council members a briefing on recent price drops in steel prices.
The City manager recommended approval of the current bid, although it remains $40,000 over their initial estimate and it appears prices will continue to drop.
He cited an impending change in state regulations that require material for such grant projects be American made, potentially doubling the price if they aren’t acquired before the rules go into effect in January.
The tentatively named Willcox Farm, Ranch, and Youth Event Center, will be a 250’ x 225’ metal building. When completed the building will house a 150’x225’ arena, bleachers, a 60’x50’ classroom/meeting space, commercial kitchen, concessions, and storage.
The approval of the materials bid for the steel building was the first step, then adding electrical would allow the building to be used while fundraising by The Champions for Youth foundation continues. The foundation has raised over $400,000 towards the project.
Finance Director/City Clerk Crystal Hadfield swore in Mayor Michael Laws, Councilman Timothy Bowlby, Councilwoman Rebecca Akes, and Councilman Paul Sheats to new terms.
After a call for nominations from the City Clerk, Councilman Hancock nominated Laws as Mayor and he was re-elected unanimously.
Laws said he was looking forward to another term, “we have a lot of unfinished business. A few things coming together, we got Love’s that started just yesterday, this new event center you just heard us talk about, and the lighting system for the park.”
City officials have been working on the approval for a Love’s Travel Stop to be constructed in town, estimated to be complete by June 2023. According to plans an Arby’s restaurant is included on the site.
As the last item on the agenda, Hadfield then called for nominations for Vice Mayor.
Laws nominated Greg Hancock, and although Sheats had asked for consideration at the previous council meeting he declined a nomination and Hancock was chosen unanimously.
“We have an awesome council here. I want to see the town progress, and I think I’m a good fit, and I’ll do the best I can for the town,” new Vice Mayor Hancock said following his election.
“This is an awesome tight-knit community. And a lot of the stuff we’ve been working on is coming to fruition. I hope a year from now that we get to see all those things happened.” he added.
The Council will meet again on December 15.