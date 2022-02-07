WILLCOX— Listen to Cowboy Hall of Fame members recount life in the saddle, see how those saddles are made today, dance the night away, and even make a virtual reality visit to the 1880s train depot that is now city hall on Railroad Street.
This is only a bit of what’s planned for the Ranching Heritage Fest, set for June 3-5. The date coincides with the meeting of the Cochise-Graham Cattle Growers Association.
At the Willcox city council meeting on Thursday, Eddie Browning, president of the board of Willcox Theater and Arts, one of the host organizations, said the fest is meant to celebrate the 150th anniversary of ranching in the state of Arizona. Sierra Bonita Ranch in the Sulphur Springs Valley is one of the first ranches established in Arizona and one of the first in the United States.
Browning said some people have asked him why his group is hosting this event.
“We’re Willcox Theater and Arts,” executive director Gayle Berry said, “and art is about telling stories ... and our cowboy/ranching Willcox Heritage is stories, wonderful stories.”
Browning said concerning the VR experience, it is only the depot that will be ready by the Fest, but he expects one day to add more of the 1880s Railroad Street.
The council approved a tentative schedule for the new city pool and spray park, beginning with the current pool being closed and demolished in August. According to city manager Caleb Blaschke, business at the pool slows way down in August because that is when the majority of the pool’s customers go back to school. In addition, before the city can do a required geo-technical survey, the ground has to be clear of current structures.
“We’re trying to look at how we can construct a pool with as little disruption as possible to community members over the summer,” Blaschke said. “We need the pool removed in order to do the geo-technical survey, where they’ll look at the soil. They’ll look at how it moves, and that will determine how thick the rebar and the concrete is, and that also determines the price.”
In September, Blaschke hopes to have completed engineered structural drawings in hand and to open bidding for the project, which will be awarded in October. Construction is expected to take eight to nine months and will begin in November. It is hoped the grand opening of the new pool and splash pad will take place in June or July at the latest.
Donations are being solicited for a pool slide. There will be no diving board or diving platform as the liability to the city is too great. Blaschke said he counted about two dozen insurance claims generated by the last diving board.
The $4.26 million project will be paid for with a $1.5 million loan and a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant of $2.66 million.
Also at the meeting, city council approved a change to zoning law wording that would make city requirements clearer to incoming businesses, businesses that remodel the outside of their facilities and other small scale developments. Those changes would include more explicit standards for drainage, sidewalks, lighting, gutters, landscaping, fire hydrants, sewage and disposal facilities. The reason for the change, Blaschke said, is in the past some new businesses have agreed to put in certain exterior elements, such as sidewalks, outdoor walls or covered trash receptacles but never put them in. The standards that are being proposed are common for most other cities.
“For example, we have Love’s (Travel Stop) coming in,” Blaschke said. “Some of the standards that are included in this are such things as sidewalks. Love's would have never put sidewalk in. We (politely) asked them to and said we’re working on an ordinance. We’ll basically hold up your permit until we can get this ordinance accomplished, otherwise there will be no sidewalk borders there ... We don’t want to have to rely on the mercy of developers to come in and to do that.”
Love’s has agreed to put in sidewalks.
These changes do not yet include residential properties and development.
The city council also met in executive session for Blaschke's job evaluation.
In other city business:
- Election packets will be ready by mid February.
- City council approved a plan to donate the Number 1 Willcox fire engine, which is fairly well stripped of equipment, to Arivaca.