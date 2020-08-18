Willcox police chief Dale Hadfield told the Willcox City Council recently that “the police department was awarded, from the attorney general's office, $16,000 for police safety equipment.”
Hadfield said they would buy individual first aid kits for each one of the officers, which includes quick clots and tourniquets, at about $130 a piece. Hadfield said they also hope to purchase new tazers to have enough to outfit the entire department (of 10), and use other available grant funds to purchase new pistols for the officers.
The city council also pushed to help local gyms and the Willcox Theater to find a way around state mandates to close their facilities.
“I've talked with Gayle Berry at Studio 128 and the Willcox Theater and they were really struggling and didn't think that they can survive much longer,” City Manager Caleb Blaschke said, “and there's no new funding coming in yet to keep the theater workers working. They have over 10 employees.”
Councilwoman Terry Rowden added, “they might have to show the movies more often but limit the number of people that can go in there at any one time. I think that with some limitations that they could still operate and not lose as much money or even break even.”
The council concerns proved prescient, as new health benchmarks allowed the Theater's Gayle Berry to make an announcement this week.
“The Arizona Department of Health set new parameters to be met on a county basis,” Berry said, “and Cochise County met those parameters last Thursday for businesses like the theater. So, as long as we observe 50% capacity maximum, social distancing, hand sanitizers and health department suggestions for wearing masks, we expect to open this Friday.”
Berry said they will start by showing the first-run movie Unhinged with Russell Crowe in one theater and the re-release of Inception in their other theater. With national theater chain AMC opening several other theaters, Berry anticipates getting more first run movies.
“We expect that the release pipeline will fill slowly,” she said. “We think as the studios see how the public is reacting, that will either speed up or slow down release schedules.”