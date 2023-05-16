willcox-roads1.jpg

Willcox streets will see a flurry of roadwork this summer, from chip sealing to new sidewalks, thanks to $6 million in infrastructure grants. 

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX — The city has announced a schedule of maintenance to be performed on city streets and roads during the 2023 summer months.

A wet winter worsened road conditions throughout the city. Crews will fill potholes and seal roadways starting now, with some work lasting the remainder of the year.

