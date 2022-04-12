WILLCOX — The Willcox United School District is considering a plan to buy the recently-closed Wesleyan Preschool, 151 S. Curtis Ave., which is owned by the Methodist Church.
The board gave superintendent and business manager Kevin Davis the go-ahead to find out more about how feasible the purchase would be at the most recent meeting of the WUSD board last Tuesday. Davis told the board the need for a preschool in the community is great and in addition to meeting that need, the school district could potentially make a small profit.
“There is a severe need in our community for preschool services,” Davis said. “By providing that we could help the community by providing early education for our students, helping to tie it into our school district, and to grow our district in that way.”
The school district’s current preschool has 21 students, more than half of them special needs students. A small tuition is charged for the students who are not special needs. It is open only four days a week for throughout the school year. If the school district was to buy the Wesleyan preschool, it could potentially be open five days a week all year round. However, there is a major obstacle to this plan and that is finding staff to keep the preschool open all year.
Currently, Davis said, he has very little information about the financials. He simply wanted to know if the school board would like him to pursue this. The members told Davis to move forward.
Also of concern to the school board is the resignation of Jason Taurins, the middle and high school music teacher. So far, another music teacher has not been hired, although Davis said they have had the job posted since as far back as two years ago. Without a music teacher, there will be no music program in the schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Davis suggested the district can focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs until a music teacher is hired.
Vice-president of the school board Gary Clement suggested the school district could go the career and technical education route, something he said he’s put on the table before.
“There is a CTE music thing, so they could pay for a better teacher instead of us having to pay for it,” he said.
Davis said it is not about money. It is the fact that the music teacher pool is small and those who are available do not want to live in Willcox.
“I don’t think it’s a pay thing,” Davis said. “I think it’s not getting an applicant that wants to come to Willcox.”
No resolution was made on the matter.
In other actions, the school board heard what it could cost to rehab the Willcox High School track and football field facility. Currently, the track is pitted and at the very least, the lighting does not meet Arizona Interscholastic Association standards since the candle power is too low. Davis said one estimate he got would fix the entire facility for $5.6 million, which would break down into a yearly payment of $350,000 a year. This would include new lighting, bleachers, fencing, the track and the field. However, with a yearly capital payment of $500,000, which has to cover most of school district’s expenses, that payment is untenable.
To fix just the field and create a dirt track would cost $1.65 million. The yearly payment in an eight-year repayment plan would be $167,000. With a 10-year repayment plan, the yearly payment would be $138,000. With this plan there would be no tax increase. However, some of the other fixes would have to wait.
The board will take both plans under consideration.