willcox-bond1.jpeg

From left, 2023 Bond PAC members Jennifer Wilson and Patina Thompson, Elementary School Principal Erin Bowlby, candidate for county recorder Anne Carl, John Edelman of Willcox Chit-Chat and high school Vice Principal Mel Garcia check out the flag design being offered as a fundraiser for the bond PAC. 

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX— The city’s Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture hosted a luncheon along with members of the Willcox Unified School District to discuss the upcoming school year with focus on the $15 million bond up for approval in the Nov. 7 election.

The discussion at Dos Cabezas Coffee Co. on Haskell Avenue took place just before students returned for the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 9.

