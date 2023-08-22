From left, 2023 Bond PAC members Jennifer Wilson and Patina Thompson, Elementary School Principal Erin Bowlby, candidate for county recorder Anne Carl, John Edelman of Willcox Chit-Chat and high school Vice Principal Mel Garcia check out the flag design being offered as a fundraiser for the bond PAC.
WILLCOX— The city’s Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture hosted a luncheon along with members of the Willcox Unified School District to discuss the upcoming school year with focus on the $15 million bond up for approval in the Nov. 7 election.
The discussion at Dos Cabezas Coffee Co. on Haskell Avenue took place just before students returned for the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 9.
Representatives from Willcox Schools, Superintendent Kevin Davis, Elementary School Principal Erin Bowlby, and Bond Political Advisory board members Pearl Fuentes and Jennifer Wilson were present.
The school district has officially announced support for the bond and has identified a few top projects. The first is to enhance safety and security at all three campuses at an estimated cost of $6.5 million.
Others are a new multi-purpose room on the elementary school campus at a cost of $2.5 million and the improvement of the athletic facilities at all three campuses to the tune of $4 million, and $2 million for transportation and technology.
The bond tax assessment for a residential home is based on the assessed value of a property. A residential property with an assessed value of $100,000 would see an increase of approximately $7.84 per month per household, which breaks down to 26 cents a day.
The Bond PAC hopes to succeed this time, considering the district’s past reluctance to help the school through bonds.
A $27 million bond was rejected by voters last year, 52.15% to 46.51%, a 97-vote difference, and bonds in 2019 and 2010 were also voted down in the district.
When a bond was passed in 2012, before Davis took the reins, issues spooked district voters and some have not forgotten.
“In that prior bond, there was some mistrust in the community with how the funds were spent,” Wilson said. “The community was told one thing and they saw something else. We want to make it clear that the people that created that mistrust are not associated with this effort.”
The group hopes that delivering a clear message and being specific about where the funds are being spent will quell the skeptics.
A 2023 Bond PAC was formed from a group of volunteers to help promote the importance of approving the bond.
Travis Glaspy, Ellen Kauffman, Wende Macumber, Sheryl Paterson, Wilson, and Fuentes make up the PAC.
“It’s not a huge amount, the tax, it’s reasonable and it’s the only way to fund these projects that are this massive. There’s really no other way,” Wilson said.
“Simply, the amount allotted for the schools is not enough,” she said. “And as years go by, they deteriorate a little bit more, and the more we wait, the more it’s going to cost.”
Wilson added, “it will better the schools and community and take pride in those schools.”
The group will disseminate information on Facebook under “Yes for Willcox Schools.”
