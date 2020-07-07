What would you change?
The City of Willcox is looking for community input on its 10-year General Plan. City officials are discussing more sidewalks, addressing water shortages and rezoning dilapidated business buildings for housing.
A general plan contains the city’s vision statement along with maps, goals and implementation strategies for the upcoming decade.
“It’s a huge deal, and I’m excited about it because it provides guidance to the city on the direction we should be going over the next 10 years,” said Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke. “The city council’s goals and their strategic plan is then built off the general plan.”
Residents can provide input at the Willcox Safeway on Friday. The Willcox City Council will vote on the plan in December.
“I hope to hear from the citizens on what they want to do. I want public input. It’s their community,” Willcox zoning director Jeff Stoddard said. “From what I’ve learned over the past 15 to 20 years in Planning and Zoning is that it’s their city. Everybody needs to put their input in to make this a better place to live.”
Blaschke said the revitalization of the downtown area is also mixed into the 2020 plan.
The downtown vitalization effort took off in December with a standing-room-only planning meeting. Focused on downtown refurbishing and historical grants, the planning meeting outlined the community’s interests in downtown historic preservation.
Jordan Parrish, business engagement specialist for the City of Willcox, said the city wants to improve the downtown, but also use it as a guide to make the rest of the city just as popular.
“We want to improve the downtown by basically preserving the things that make it good,” said Parrish. “And we want to take some of the good things about how historically we built our downtown and expand some of those ideas to other parts of the city.”
What the community has said so far
Blaschke said the plan has also identified corridors for sidewalks. When he moved to Willcox with his family, Blaschke said he looked for areas with sidewalks and was unable to purchase a home near sidewalks. The updated plan will help designate areas specifically in need of sidewalk placement for elderly and disabled individuals to improve a quality of life.
Blaschke said he is personally excited to see mixed-use development zoning included in the plan.
“We see a lot of people talk about the need for additional housing. So allowing more mixed-use development, some of these old dilapidated buildings which are commercial zones can be used for rentals, or apartments,” said Blaschke.
Blaschke said the General Plan will not raise taxes by itself. However, funding for future projects may coincide with tax increases.
“This General Plan really affects the city so I’m excited to see the input that we gather from community residents, and the public to see what direction they think Willcox should go in,” said Blaschke.
A new element
The plan has a completely new element that addresses water resources. The city hopes to diversify its water sources, determine long-term sustainability of water resources and encourage conservation of existing water resources.
The plan also discusses the expansion of already existing playground and recreational facilities, slowing down speeding cars through speed bumps, and improving existing roadways.
To view the full 2020 draft of the general plan, visit www.willcox.az.gov/GeneralPlan2020Update.