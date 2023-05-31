WILLCOX — The third Saturday of the month is the regular meeting day for the Willcox-Sunsites Garden Club, a group of avid gardeners brought together by their love for plants, gardens and those who garden.
May 20 was a busy day for the town. A nationally acclaimed wine festival was playing out along Railroad Avenue, attracting hundreds of tourists, and Bear’s Auction House was holding its monthly live auction adding to the buzz.
Elsie S. Hogan Community Library is far enough from the fray, and typically closed Saturday, but more than a dozen garden club members gathered at the library’s meeting room.
This meeting was also the club’s second annual seedling exchange, an event designed for members to share any over-planting of their favorite starts.
Virtually any gardener understands how overplanting happens, yet it can happen to any gardener.
On that day members brought a selection of tomatoes, squash, flowers, other seedlings and cuttings.
In the area between Sunsites and the city of Willcox you can find a variety of planting conditions and elevations, and each gardener adds their bit of acquired knowledge about the plants.
Some start their spring gardens early, indoors under lights or in greenhouses to avoid late frosts that can devastate starts or rodents and birds that find the tender seedlings irresistible.
A gardener plants plenty of extra starts, just in case of frosts or varmint or mishaps, and now they have a good way to unload the extras.
The garden club holds its discussions on Facebook where 332 people belong to the private group, an active venue for sharing successes, techniques, resources and making announcements.
Laurie Smallwood is the administrator of the online group and led the seedling exchange.
She also volunteers with the library, helping maintain their garden atrium.
The club meets in person monthly January to May, breaks for summer, then meets again in October.
Second-year member Bill Nolan will host the next meeting at his Willcox garden.
Denise Hatch attended the meeting and shared the status of her garden. She set up a small 10-foot-by-12-foot greenhouse in January and it’s given her a head start on the season.
“I’m harvesting peas, cilantro, green beans, carrots, lettuce and radishes, I got cucumbers coming on, it’s been amazing,” Hatch said.
“We’ve really made amazing friendships,” Smallwood said. “No one knew much about each other. It’s really people that have come together to learn from others, from seasoned gardeners. Because this can be a different climate, it can be brutal.”
Smallwood says the group is involved with a new seed bank started in January at the Sunsites Library and hopes to have a seed-saving seminar at a future meeting.
