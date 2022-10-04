WILLCOX — A grant to support the recovery of the tourism sector through improvements to the downtown Willcox historic district was awarded to Willcox Theater and Arts on Sept. 27.

The Economic Development Administration grant of $1,694,725 was part of the $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?