WILLCOX — A grant to support the recovery of the tourism sector through improvements to the downtown Willcox historic district was awarded to Willcox Theater and Arts on Sept. 27.
The Economic Development Administration grant of $1,694,725 was part of the $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program.
Improvements will include the WTA’s creation of the Center of Art and Heritage, as well as the renovation of two historic buildings to incorporate a virtual reality studio and an exhibition center.
“There are so many facets of this grant, but the preservation of our heritage for future generations to enjoy is very powerful,” said Eddie Browning, president of WTA’s Board of Directors.
Dr. Gayle Berry, executive director of WTA, said they were “thrilled to receive this funding from the U. S. Department of Commerce through the Economic Development Administration.”
“The Center for Art and Heritage will contribute greatly to the preservation of Willcox’s history as a ranching center in the Southwest and create a destination to complement the other great activities offered in this community for residents and visitors alike to enjoy,” Berry added.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo made the announcement.
“This EDA investment in Willcox will help the city’s tourism sector recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and build back stronger for the future,” Riamondo stated.
The grant requires $397,528 in matching local funds. It is estimated nearly 30 jobs will be created and generate $90,920 in private investment.
Sens. Kirsten Sinema and Mark Kelly helped shape the American Rescue Plan and were quick to comment on the award.
“Arizonans working in Wilcox’s arts and entertainment industry were hit hard by the pandemic," said Sinema. "Today’s $1 million grant we secured for Wilcox will help the city economically recover, and emerge more vibrant than ever.”
“The renovation of these historic buildings will not only help conserve our state’s history but will also increase tourism and support the local economy in Wilcox,” Kelly said.
WTA, a 501c3 non-profit, began in 2012 with the primary focus of renovating and preserving the town’s only movie theater. By 2013 the initial goal of opening the theater was achieved.
What started with a modest goal blossomed into the current WTA arts complex located in the center of Historic Railroad Avenue. It has become the heart of the city’s arts, cultural and heritage/historical communities.
The theater offers first-run and art movies, a performance series, STEAM activities for youth, and Creative Aging activities for seniors. Dedicated to preserving historic spaces, the rich ranching history of Willcox, and to serving residents and visitors of all ages with arts education, creation, and engagement opportunities.
This new grant was made possible in part by another grant awarded to the theatre in 2021, when it received $20,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts under their Grants for Arts Projects category.
Being awarded such a grant typically means the proposed project and the organization have undergone strict scrutiny for its legitimacy and cultural artistic value, it’s a big deal.
The NEA grant allowed the theater to finish the design phase which would guide construction plans for the proposed Center of Art and Heritage.
“The center will use innovative digital technology to bring real ranching and cowboy experiences to center visitors; additionally, this technology will be used to honor and celebrate the men and women in the Willcox Cowboy Hall of Fame,” Berry said about the design.
The new multimedia theater, to be opened in 2023, will be constructed in the space between and behind the Western Heritage Center and Studio 128.
For information about WTA visit willcoxtheater.com