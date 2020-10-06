“We are calling it the Ant Hill Drive-In because there were so many anthills I had to take out to build it,” Gary Clement, Willcox Theater General Manager said. With the sponsorship of the Willcox Theater, Clement completed his dream recently of bringing a pop-up drive-in movie theater just a block away from downtown Willcox.
“It’s at the Elks Lodge old little league baseball field behind the Lodge,” he said. “It’s been sitting quiet for about 10 years.”
He debuted the set-up on Sept. 26 and 27 with the classic movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” He had 22 cars show up for those first two days.
“We can’t do it every weekend yet,” Clement said. “If people come in larger numbers I’ll start looking for money and get a bigger drive-in screen.”
He’s currently using an old movie screen from the indoor theater that they removed during a remodel to digital five years ago. They built a frame to allow for outdoor use but are still working out a way to stretch it effectively enough to eliminate some wrinkles.
“You hardly notice the wrinkles during the movie unless the wind is blowing,” he chuckled.
The other parts to complete the drive-in process were the use of the old non-digital movie projector, a DVD player and a “not inexpensive” FM transmitter to feed quality audio to car stereos.
“This was my idea,” Clement added. “Our indoor theater was closed for COVID and I was bored and other people around the country were doing pop-up theaters with inflatable screens. I figured we could do one bigger with our old movie screen.”
“I needed somewhere where I could do local outdoor screenings without lights interfering and I knew the Elks like to help the community. So I knew it would be a win-win,” he added.
The property can actually accommodate 40-45 cars, but without slopes or hills in the dirt, he is parking smaller cars up front and trucks towards the back. There is an admission for either individual or car-full rates. And they are providing a concession tent.
“It’s a good way to get out of the house and keep safe and healthy. COVID-19 is the reason that pop-ups came about,” he said.
Clement said the reactions have ranged from “The screen size was awesome,” to “the sound was really great,” and “This was great, I hope you do it again.”
While indoor showings do continue daily at the indoor twin theaters, Clement said the pop-up theater will go outdoors again on Wine Festival weekend.
“We’re going to do it on Saturday, Oct. 17. We’ll be showing Grease.”