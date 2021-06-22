Willcox Theater and Arts have several ongoing programs for kids during the summer to keep young minds engaged and entertained during the break from school.
Members of the youth theatre group, Creative Youth Productions, will choose and produce their summer play, with rehearsals starting this week. "If you're interested in acting, directing, scenic design, makeup design, or other onstage or backstage pursuits, and you're between ages 11-18, this is the group for you!" said STEAM Program Manager Geneviève Landman.
The group meets for rehearsals 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays, from Tuesday, June 22 through July 29. Performances will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 30-31, and a matinee at 2 p.m. Aug. 1. All rehearsals and performances will take place at The Palace of Art and Theater, 116 North Railroad Ave. Free to young artists ages 11-18.
In partnership with Willcox Against Substance Abuse, Willcox Theater and Arts continues its tradition of Artsrageous Summers! Several programs are available to youth who might like to explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.
Tune up your kazoo, polish your clogs, loosen up your vocal cords and show off your talent at Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. Or come on by and marvel at our local talent. FREE to perform, FREE to watch and enjoy! If you would like to register your performance, please visit Willcox Theater and Arts' registration page: https://willcoxtheater.com/contact-us_OM.shtml
Willcox Theater and Arts also presents a brand-new, free, all-ages series, To Tell a Story. Storytelling is the oldest form of sharing knowledge. Words, pictures and music can all be used to tell stories, celebrate culture and evoke the life that was led before today.
Join the theater Friday afternoons in June and July to explore the art of storytelling in a variety of media – all ages welcome. Each workshop will take place on Fridays at 1:30 p.m. at The Palace of Art and Theater, 116 North Railroad Ave. The series began on Friday, June 11 with Ralph Score's workshop on video creation, "Story in Motion."
This Friday, June 25, Mary Peterson will lead the the group in exploring "Imagination and Art." On the following Friday, July 2, Jen Dorris will teach participants about steel pan music and Trinidad and Tobago history/culture in her workshop, "When Steel Talks, People Listen."
Return on July 9 for Cindy Rae's "Story in Song" to hear and appreciate songs that tell stories. Join local author Kellie Fitzgerald on July 16 to listen to a reading and learn how to write your own story in "Telling Tales – Kids and Creativity."
Lacey G of Calamity Lace will visit Willcox Theater and Arts on Friday, June 25 to teach participants techniques in painting desert landscapes in acrylic – with a utilitarian twist: we will create our art on buckets. Participants might choose to use their buckets for storage, decor, or even flower planters. This popular workshop has sold all available seats. View Lacey's work online at https://calamitylace.com/, and please see W.T.A.'s calendar for future classes and workshops. https://willcoxtheater.com/events.html.
The theater is also offering photography and robotics classes.
"We've hosted a sampler robotics camp, crafts, and podcasting," said Wesley Schofield, marketing manager for the theater. "We then held a full three-day photography camp of six students. Amanda Berger and I taught the kids about the principles of photography as well as tips for using their cameras."
"This was an interesting challenge because all the kids came with different cameras," he added. "Some were using their smartphones, others simple point and shoot cameras. There were a few using DSLR setups as well."
"In our sample robotics camp we had Paola Barraza and Nick Clement teaching kids how to build their own bubble blowing robot, a favorite project amongst kids we've taught in the past," Schofield said. "They build the frame from legos and program a small Circuit Playground Express (CPX) to control fan speeds, bubble wand movements, and sounds!"