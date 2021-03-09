WILLCOX — The Willcox City Council will be hosting a public hearing on March 18 at 4:30 p.m. inside city council chambers to discuss block grants and annexation.
During the hearing use of the Community Development Block Grant funds will be discussed. According to the city of Brownsville, Texas, website, cob.com, CDBG funds “can be used for a wide range of activities such as housing rehabilitation, code enforcement, acquisition of real property, demolition, infrastructure and public facility improvements, economic development, and social services.”
While all city council meetings are still open to the public, “for those persons unable to attend, written comments will be accepted until 4 p.m. the day of the public hearing in the Office of the City Clerk,” according to the city of Willcox’s website.
The city has been kicking around the idea of annexing different areas throughout the city for sometime and will be discussed during a second public hearing at the start of the next city council meeting March 18 at 5:30 p.m.
The Willcox website states the purpose of this hearing is to receive input in regards to annexing properties on East Maley Road. Call Christine McLachlan for information or questions at 520-432-9266.