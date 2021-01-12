WILLCOX— During its first school board meeting of the new year, Willcox Unified School District named two new board members and re-elected officers to their previously held positions.
Cynthia Chaffey and Rachel Garza were sworn in as new board members. Garza also currently serves on Willcox’s city council, a position she has held since being elected Aug. 30, 2018. Chaffey was named clerk for the school board.
Additionally, Mark Hopkins was re-elected to another four-year term as board president. Vice President Gary Clement, also was re-elected to a four-year term.
Other items discussed during the meeting were Superintendent Kevin Davis’ COVID-19 update and the resignation of high school carpentry teacher Devon Mortenson.
Mortenson wasn’t in attendance at the meeting after having previously noted personal reasons as being his basis for resigning. According to Hopkins, no further discussion of those personal reasons occurred.