Willcox Unified School District offers Child Find screening to locate, identify, and evaluate all children who may have a disability. If you know a child who has a disability or one you suspect may have difficulty with learning, communication, vision, hearing, behavior, or motor control and coordination, please contact the special education department at your local public school district or the school the student attends.
Willcox Unified School District screens children from preschool through high school. We refer infants and toddlers with disabilities to the Arizona Early Intervention Program for evaluation and services. All Child Find referrals are considered confidential and services are provided at no cost to the family.
There will be a screening event for preschool children (3 and 4 years old) on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon. The screening will be held at Willcox Elementary School, and will be by appointment. Please call Raydia Martin at 384-8783 or 520-507-6255 for an appointment.
For more information concerning Child Find screening, contact the principal or counselor of your local school or call Raydia Martin, Special Education Coordinator, at 520-384-8783.
Services for Homeschooled/Private School Students
Homeschooled and parentally placed private school students with disabilities living within the geographical boundaries of the Willcox Unified School District may be eligible to receive special education and related services. There will be a meeting for interested parents on Thursday, October 22nd at 4:00 p.m. in the Special Services Office located on the Willcox High School campus. For more information, or if interested but unable to attend the meeting, please call Raydia Martin at 520-384-8783 or 520-507-6255.
Records purge
Special education records are maintained by the Willcox Unified School District for a period of five years after a student withdraws from the district, graduates, or completes his or her educational program.
Records for students no longer receiving special education services on or before September 1, 2015 will be destroyed in accordance with Arizona state law. Parents/guardians or eligible adult students may contact Raydia Martin at 520-384-8783 by Dec. 1 to obtain records.
Submitted by Willcox Unified School District