WILLCOX – The Arizona sun will make most anything fade.
Left unattended for since 2017 the Willcox "W," the landmark letter painted on Wisin Mountain, had succumbed to the elements, slowly fading back into the desert.
At one time painting it was a point of pride and a job inherited every year by Willcox High freshmen. Some remember the schedule slowing to once every three years.
Moiria Fitzgerald White remembers those days and wasn’t satisfied watching the town’s symbol disappear.
She went to the sponsors of the last paint job, Tedd Haas of Tedd and Kay Haas Farm, Billy Thompson from Maid Rite Feeds and David Miller from Nutrien Ag.
“So, this time I was like, ‘hey, we need to do it,’ so I got those guys, and they made it happen,” White said
She doesn’t want to be called an organizer, but not only did she get the ball rolling, she spearheaded their online outreach and mobilized activities during the event.
“Not the organizers, but she's the motivator. Got the ball rolling and someone needs to,” said Sheryl Moss, co-owner of Maid Rite Feeds, a volunteer and sponsor of the event.
These "motivators" were hoping for 100 volunteers, and more than 120 answered the call.
Volunteers gathered at the foot of Wising Mountain just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
A crew from Nutrien operated a paint mixer and began to prepare and partially fill five-gallon buckets. Dozens of them.
Volunteers formed a human chain from the base to the W near the top.
The terrain is rocky and steep, sparsely grassed with an occasional cactus. Early climbers spoke of clearing a couple of snakes.
A week prior the peak was covered in snow, but that morning was warm, with an expected high near 70 degrees.
“What fantastic turnout, just look at that line. Weather’s been a rollercoaster the last few days. It’s good, great that the community turned out, and this is what Willcox is all about,” Sheryl Patterson said.
Patterson has worked at Willcox High for 33 years and was delighted by all the students and community that came to paint.
Buckets of paint were handed up, while emptied ones were handed down. At top, a group used mops to paint over rocks.
David Kirkendall and his son, Caleb, an eighth grader, helped at the event.
“It was fun. I’m glad to help. I’ll do it again,” the young Kirkendall said.
His father is co-owner of Apple Annie’s and brought treats to fuel the crew of climbers and painters.
Kevin Wulf was with a large group from Riverview agribusiness, inspired by the idea and decided to come out.
“Why not help the community? I work with Riverview, and we’re all about helping the community,” Wulf said.
From the hillside volunteers saw the Big Tex Bar-B-Que rig make its arrival at the basecamp downhill. Big Tex treated the crew to a meal for their efforts.
White made sure everyone attending received a token worth a free ice cream cone donated by Dairy Queen.
Shamrock Foods, Maid Rite Feeds, Nutrien, Riverview, Apple Annie’s Orchard, Sierra Lumber, Donnie Doss, Mick Easthouse and Debbie Todd contributed additional supplies, money and snacks to make the event happen.
The Willcox "W" is located just a few miles northeast of town.