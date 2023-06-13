WILLCOX — Lazul Aesthetics and Wellness spa opened its doors on Haskell Avenue, offering a start-of-the-art spa experience.
After more than a year in the works, Kristian Abarca launched her business in hopes of capturing a local market that typically would drive to Tucson or Sierra Vista for medical aesthetic services.
Abarca has put together a team of certified technicians and nurses to deliver a long list of services, from piercing and laser hair removal to various IV therapies.
Abarca, the owner and medical director of Lazul, is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with 12 years experience in nursing.
Karen Contreras will be the main point of contact for scheduling, memberships and pricing at the spa. She is a certified professional ear/nose piercing artist.
Queyanah Young, another member of the staff with a dozen years of experience, is the licensed cosmetic laser technician. She began her career in the medical industry then transitioned to the medical aesthetics field five years ago.
That experience was gained at various medical aesthetic offices throughout the state. She received her certification through the National Laser Institute in Scottsdale.
The spa will offer mineral-based makeup and skin care to aid clients in achieving their beauty goals.
Young said she intends to help clients “find comfort and confidence in their body image, and improve self-esteem, so they can live their best lives possible.”
Shannon Hale Ebert, RN, a nurse of 18 years, is the certified nurse injector for Botox, dermal fillers and platelet-rich plasma therapy, all available at Lazul, as well as chemical peels.
She is a Willcox native, Willcox High alum and got her nursing degree from Cochise College.
Dustin Brown, RN, another licensed nurse, will provide mobile IV therapy services for Willcox and the surrounding areas. He received his bachelor of science in nursing from Grand Canyon University.
The spa has a spacious IV therapy room for in-house clients.
Therapies range and can be used for a variety of conditions from alleviating migraines with a ketorolac/magnesium/ondansetron therapy and boosting immunity with zinc/C/B vitamins to aiding recovery and performance with an amino/mineral/vitamin boost.
Lazul has a cocoon wellness sauna pod, an automated high-tech device designed to create relaxation experiences using soothing massage, aromatherapy and temperature while patients snuggle inside its shell.
Walk-ins are welcome for the spray tanning service in a Versaspa Pro booth. Complete medical weight-loss consultations are offered.
At one time the building was the La Cocina Antigua restaurant, but the renovation has given the place a fresh new look.
Local construction company Abarca and Sons LLC did the renovation work, a business owned by Abarca' husband, Miguel.
Abarca got her RN license in 2011 after completing the nursing program at Clovis Community College, earned her BSN from the University of Texas Arlington in 2015, and received her doctorate degree in nursing from Bradley University in 2020.
Her family landed in Willcox about five years ago. Miguel has family here and they sought help with their children while she did her clinicals at nurse practitioner school.
She landed work at Silver Springs Medical Center and will continue there while administering the new business.
“I have been specializing in different aspects of the aesthetic field and plan to continue to grow professionally by seeking new training opportunities,” she said. “I am so grateful for each one of you that supports my business and look forward to continuing to bring new services to our community.”
Lazul Aesthetics and Wellness, 135 N. Haskell Ave., is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
After-hours and weekends may be available by request.
Info can be found by calling 520-766-3223 or on social media.