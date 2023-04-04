WILLCOX — The yearly celebration of western ranching culture and heritage returns to Quail Park April 14-16.
The West Fest Chuck Wagon Cook-Off & Ranch Rodeo at Quail Sports Park brings the community together for three days of food, entertainment, and competition.
Eight chuckwagons will compete and cook, keeping to authentic methods as cowboys did on the cattle drives of pioneer days.
More than 20 vendors will be on hand selling food, beverages and merchandise, including Indian jewelry, locally made soaps and lotions, quilts and rugs, as well as blacksmith art, cast-iron cookware and Western fashion.
The festival tradition is to gift each chuckwagon the same amount of food to cook, enough for each wagon to feed dozens of people.
The festival opens Friday with the setup of the wagons and the beginning of judging. Spectators have a chance to meet the chuckwagon teams and check out the meticulous wagon re-creations.
The evening closes with youth barrel racing followed by a campfire evening under the stars.
Saturday festivities begin at 8 a.m., with a team tying competition in the morning. The beer garden opens, and the wagons begin to feed guests.
Adult ranch rodeo takes place in the afternoon, including a wild horse race, and the announcement of the Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees.
Sunday features a chuckwagon breakfast, Cowboy Church, and the festival closing at noon following youth barrel racing.
The Willcox West Fest event schedule:
Friday, April 14
Noon: Chuckwagons setup, concessions open.
3 p.m.: Vendors open for business, chuckwagon judging.
6 p.m.: Visit with the chuckwagon crews; Pee Wee, Youth 3-D & Open 4-D Barrel Race; hot dogs and s'mores by the campfire.
6-7 p.m. Guitar pickin’ and singing by the campfire sitting under the stars.
Saturday, April 15
8 a.m.: Gates, concession stands open.
9 a.m." Vendors open for business, beer and wine garden opens.
10 a.m.: Team tying competitions, chuckwagon lunch tickets go on sale under the Pavilion.
Noon: Chuckwagon lunch.
1 p.m.: Kids boot scramble in arena sponsored by the EXPO Youth.
1:30 p.m.: Calcutta Ranch rodeo teams.
2 p.m.: Opening ceremony; Jr. and adult ranch rodeo and wild horse race.
Intermission: Chuckwagon awards presented, Hall of Fame honorees announced and gate drawing.
