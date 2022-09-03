Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WILLCOX – In a press release dated Sept. 1, the Willcox Police Department announced that on Aug. 31 it was made aware of a theft through embezzlement of funds belonging to the Wilcox Youth Football and Cheer League, a nonprofit youth sports organization.

A statement filed claimed an excess of $17,000 was fraudulently removed from a bank account by the nonprofit’s treasurer.

Tags