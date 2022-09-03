WILLCOX – In a press release dated Sept. 1, the Willcox Police Department announced that on Aug. 31 it was made aware of a theft through embezzlement of funds belonging to the Wilcox Youth Football and Cheer League, a nonprofit youth sports organization.
A statement filed claimed an excess of $17,000 was fraudulently removed from a bank account by the nonprofit’s treasurer.
A forensic examination of the accounts, which had limited access, revealed Katrina Brewer, 34, of Willcox had taken the funds.
Brewer subsequently admitted her “involvement” in the removal of the money during an interview on Aug. 31.
Due to “extenuating circumstances,” not explained in the press release, Brewer was not booked into Cochise County Jail. A decision was made to have Brewer charged through the Cochise County Attorney’s Office.
It’s unclear the total amount taken, an investigation is ongoing and search warrants will likely be served, the release stated.
Willcox Police is asking anyone having information on this case or who gave money to Brewer meant for the league should contact Officer E. Sudhoff or Sgt. J. Valle at 520-384-4673.
Chief Dale Hadfield provided the following statement: "It is unfortunate that the local football youth and cheer league and the players must deal with this because a member of their board betrayed their trust.”
The league, consisting of 17 girls and about 50 boys, was to begin play on Saturday, Sept. 10. The team uniforms were to be delivered this week but with the account balance reduced to $2.56, the league was in dire straits.
The Willcox community’s response was immediate, a shower of support has begun and as of Saturday a donor has stepped up to pay for the entire uniform order.
Cochise Credit Union jumped into action upon hearing of the league’s plight. Contribute funds by visiting the credit union and asking the staff to deposit donations into the Willcox Youth and Football League account.
Contributions made directly to the nonprofit are tax deductible.
On Saturday, community members met at Source of Coffee to help organize a response from the growing list of supporters.
Willcox Cheer coach and board member Dakota Armstrong teamed with Justin Reynold and others who gathered at the cafe to brainstorm fundraising ideas and plead for help from online communities.
A local Mexican Restaurant, Los Gueros, is providing 100% of meal sales on Sunday to the organization.
Bakester's Pasteries is donating proceeds from Saturday’s sales, and by the afternoon had raised $700.
Randi’s Hearts and Flowers is putting together a gift basket raffle to help with ticket purchases. Details can be found on its Facebook page.
Corner Store Sweets & Boutique will offer “Willcox Strong” T-shirts and is donating a portion of the sales.
Ethan’s Heavenly Creations is donating 100% of its baked treat sales Friday and Saturday.
Cattlerest RV Park and Saloon hosted a dinner & DJ benefit for the league on Saturday night. Coach Armstrong will spin records for the evening and take contributions.
On Friday, Sept. 9, a raffle will be held at Bakesters Pastries, 107 E. Maley St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The group will have baked goods and will raffle off goods and services donated by the community.