WILLCOX — The Winchester Heights Community Center and Burris Children's Memorial Park, in collaboration with the Winchester Heights Health Organization Inc., celebrated their fifth anniversary of serving the community on Aug. 19.
Since its establishment in 2018, this community-driven initiative has made significant strides in enhancing the lives and well-being of the residents in the Winchester Heights neighborhood.
Festivities included a buffet, music, dancing, and guests could mingle about the grounds and receive a tour of the center.
“We’re very grateful for the center," Jesus Garcia said. "Things have really changed here, kids have a place to go.”
Garcia is now a health coordinator, but he remembers a different place, a more transient community of seasonal farm workers. A time when tomato greenhouses and other crops like lettuce, and cabbage, were booming, attracting more undocumented migrants.
“This place had all kinds of nicknames, not very good ones, but times change, and now we’re just a bunch of working families,” Garcia said.
The community struggled with a lack of basic infrastructure and public health support, posing significant hurdles to residents' well-being.
The center stands as a testament to the power of grassroots efforts and community collaboration.
Developed through the Healthy Farms Program, an initiative by Southeast Arizona Health Education Center, this multi-use facility has become a hub for civic engagement, education, health services, and recreational activity.
The center's inception addressed critical challenges faced by its community.
“It was amazing. It feels very beautiful. It feels like we've fulfilled the goal with the community,” said Gail Emrik, SEAHEC executive director.
“They had a vision where they wanted a safe and fun place for families to meet for people to receive classes on education, and a safe place for kids to play and together everybody has created this.”
She was part of the original communitywide health assessment that addressed the need for improved conditions.
“It took about seven, about seven years of planning, fundraising, and building. So, 2018 Aug. 18, we had the inauguration party.”
Five years later, as a point of pride, members at the center have photos on display illustrating the history, building, and grand opening of the center.
The transformation of the surrounding area from a neglected space into a vibrant playground and sports fields has facilitated not only recreational activities but also community bonding and social interaction.
“You should come to our soccer league finals, next week,” Community Center President Aida Garcia beamed, touting the success of the sports fields. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ll be giving out awards, and there’s going to be a lot of people here.”
As Winchester Heights marks this milestone, its journey from a marginalized enclave to a vibrant and empowered community serves as an example of what community organizing and empowerment can achieve.
Articema Rueda, Leidy Flores and Alexia Franco are health coordinators for the Winchester Heights Health Organization and their tireless work keeps the center running.
“The community is very close here; we all know each other. We help them schedule health appointments, and they come in to take classes, like learning English. We communicate through word of mouth, or WhatsApp,” Rueda said.
They’ve contributed to the center's success in fostering a safe, supportive, and thriving environment, serving as organizers and leaders. Their work at WHHO, health and educational initiatives led to marked improvements in residents' quality of life.
Chiricahua Community Health Centers moved its mobile health clinic operations to the new center in 2019.
The same year SEAHEC received the Inspiring Rural Health Program Award from the Arizona Rural Health Association for its work in Winchester Heights.
Mayor Mike Laws of Willcox expressed admiration for the community's progress, stating, "The Hispanic population is an important part of our community that we value and appreciate.”
The center's success story underscores the importance of grassroots initiatives, collaboration, and proactive community engagement in addressing challenges and improving public health outcomes.
For information about the Winchester Heights Community Center, its programs, and upcoming events, visit Facebook.