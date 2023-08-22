Emrick and Garcia4G9A9417.jpg

Gail Emrik, left, SEAHEC executive director,  and Winchester Heights Community Center President Aida Garcia celebrate the center's fifth year. 

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX — The Winchester Heights Community Center and Burris Children's Memorial Park, in collaboration with the Winchester Heights Health Organization Inc.,  celebrated their fifth anniversary of serving the community on Aug. 19.

Since its establishment in 2018, this community-driven initiative has made significant strides in enhancing the lives and well-being of the residents in the Winchester Heights neighborhood.

