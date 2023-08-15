WILLCOX — The Winchester Heights community is seeking volunteers to form its first neighborhood watch program called Winchester Parents’ Patrol.
The patrol is being organized by the Winchesters Heights Community Center, the area's health and civics gathering spot, dedicated to connecting residents with one another and to helping provide improved health care to residents.
“We’re hoping to get parents, those who can, to help us in the mornings to walk children from their homes to the bus stops in the mornings and evenings," said Jesus Garcia, a Winchester Community Center health promoter. We haven’t had problems, but we want to support parents and create a safer community.”
Articema Rueda, another community health worker, said “most of the parents here work, men or women, they both tend to work, so if they have two or three children, they need the help.”
“Pistachios, potatoes, apples, pecans, onions, that’s what people do here, they go as far as San Simon or Safford to work,” Community Center President Aida Garcia said.
Leidy Flores, another health coordinator, said “the community is tightly knit, we all know each other, many of us worked at the tomato farms. When one of us sees a child walking alone, we offer them rides because we know them and their families, so I think the parents’ patrol will help.”
Rueda, Flores, and Alexia Franco, the community center coordinator, help manage all the activities at the center, from scheduling health care to giving English classes and hosting community meetings.
There hasn’t always been a group of community centers with coordinators to assist their tiny community. The center, consisting of a building, playground and sports fields and courts, is about to celebrate its fifth year.
The center came about thanks to Southeast Arizona Health Education Center and its Healthy Farms Program.
The Healthy Farms Program hosts students from health professions and helps them conduct health-related community service projects.
In turn they provide much needed expertise to community health workers and neighborhoods that are trying to solve persistent public health issues, often without much funding or infrastructure.
A study performed by the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health in 2013 assessed the needs of the farmworker families.
SEAHEC community health workers and interns collaborated with Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. to establish a health services referral system for the community.
The goal was to provide a gathering place where residents could improve their health options, seek help, enjoy a safe space, learn or simply socialize, all to improve the health of the community.
Winchester Heights, a county neighborhood about 15 miles north of Willcox, is composed primarily of Mexican Americans and began forming more than 30 years ago as an enclave of seasonal farmworkers.
Initially the neighborhood attracted undocumented workers who supplied local agriculture with ample labor, but their lack of legal documents also attracted those willing to take advantage of a vulnerable community with no police and lacking regulation, legal recourse and health care.
The neighborhood developed a less-than desirable reputation, complete with derogatory names like Little Mexico, and Perras Flacas (Skinny Dogs), for all the stray dogs in the area.
Over time, as change came to the area’s agriculture and the nation’s immigration policies, more Mexican Americans settled into the neighborhood. Those who could fixed their immigration status and it became a permanent settlement.
This was not a unique problem. It’s estimated that more than a million people live in un-regulated "wildcat" settlements along a 150-mile strip of the southern border, most suffering from poor infrastructure, lack of safety and health issues.
The number of residents at Winchester Heights in unclear. Organizations that worked in the community have estimated the population as high as 600, while Rueda has a simple calculation, saying, “there’s about 100 families here, most with two or three children.”
The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona was instrumental in the initial financing of the center and has continually supported the neighborhood, helping launch the Winchester Heights Health Organization in 2020.
In 2019 the SEAHEC received the Inspiring Rural Health Program Award from the Arizona Rural Health Association for its work in Winchester Heights.
The building of the multi-use center brought about a great deal of change according to the Garcias, unifying members, making them healthier and giving children an opportunity to play and gather in a safe environment.
“‘Que lindo’’ (how beautiful) to see the children playing,” Jesus said when discussing the soccer fields.
The sports fields and courts were transformative, turning a dark lot of mesquite shrubs into a center for social and sports activities for more than half of the residents, children.
Jesus said teams formed, followed by competitions and leagues.
The Winchester Heights Health Organization will mark the fifth anniversary of the completion of the Community Center & Burris Children's Memorial Park with a public celebration on Aug. 19, beginning at 1 p.m., at 5815 W. Cameron Drive, Willcox.