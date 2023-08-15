WILLCOX — The Winchester Heights community is seeking volunteers to form its first neighborhood watch program called Winchester Parents’ Patrol.  

The patrol is being organized by the Winchesters Heights Community Center, the area's health and civics gathering spot, dedicated to connecting residents with one another and to helping provide improved health care to residents.  

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?