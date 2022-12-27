WOW

The 2023 Wings Over Willcox festival will feature two seminars on sandhill cranes in addition to numerous field trips, speakers, exhibitors and more.

 Submitted

WILLCOX — Registration has begun for the 30th annual Wings Over Willcox Birding & Nature Festival.

The event will take place Jan. 12-15, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, with a full slate of field trips, talks and activities plus the return of the Saturday-night banquet and silent auction at the Elks Lodge.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?