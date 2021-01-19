WILLCOX — This year’s Wings Over Willcox festival might have been organized in a different fashion than in years past by taking place over two days instead of the usual four, but the end result was positive, according to chairman Homer Hansen.
According to Hansen, tours still took place, but folks were required to drive their vehicles due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Wings over Willcox’s Facebook page mentions two tours as having been sold out, but Hansen said “many people also came to the viewing sites at Lake Cochise and Whitewater Draw, where more than 50 species were seen at each location.
“The first-ever tours to Roper Lake and Dankworth Pond in Graham County yielded about 30 species at each site.
“We were still very satisfied with how things went, all things considered. It’s an odd year, but what we did do is try to be COVID-cautious. We basically only had outdoor activities. Traditionally we also have a nature expo and there’s presentations. Those are all indoors.
“Then with our tour sites we were trying to follow CDC guidelines. We put everything below 10 people. So about six people.
“On the presentation side of things we did an online virtual weekend. We had about six hours of presentations that we did online. You could sign into those webinars. Now we did those live,” Hansen added.
They had Zoom-meeting-style presentations taking place on Saturday and Sunday on their website, wingsoverwillcox.com, in place of the usual in-person presentations that attendees look forward to attending every year to learn more about species of birds and other parts of nature.
“We had about 30 percent participation compared to last year, We had about 250 people, that number is still good. That’s about a third of what we had last year,” Hansen added.
Another major item to note was the number of sandhill cranes reported by the Arizona Game and Fish Department when they came out on Thursday before the festival. The department reported 47,401 cranes on Jan. 13, with “nearly 20,000 reported at Whitewater Draw and another 4,000 roosting at Lake Cochise.”
Many festival participants enjoyed the morning liftoffs at Lake Cochise and Whitewater Draw, which were featured on the festival’s online broadcast.
Hansen offered some final thoughts.
“For the festival, what we’re really doing is we’re not rebuilding it, we’re reconfiguring it,” he said. “What we’re really doing is bringing it up to what it was. Next year we’re going to have the old standard configuration. Four days. The whole community center open. Let people walk in. Live presentations. All that good stuff. We want to get back to the pre-COVID conditions. A couple of things like benches, because people want to sit out there.”