DRAGOON – It’s garlic harvest time at Zee FarmZ, the organic farm just east of Dragoon.
The harvest is timed with the approaching Garlic Festival hosted by Triangle T Guest Ranch on July 29-30. Zee provides most of the garlic for the annual festival.
Watching Mehdi Zamanian walk down previously harvested rows and gleaning any garlic left behind, explaining how he harvests with moist soil, and how once the soil dries it exposes any heads left behind, one would think he was a lifetime farmer.
He seems at home in the 12-acre farm, speaking lovingly about his plants and animals, but just a few years ago his life could not have been more opposite.
“I was a techie, working on microchips,” Zamanian said, recounting his story before planting himself in Cochise County. “Initially in Dallas for 30 years, was an executive director,” he said.
A divorce in 2015 compounded a severe case of burnout, and the executive decided on a year off the grind to regroup.
Which he did, and feeling refreshed took on a new job in a new place, Phoenix. It was a different side of the tech industry, sales and marketing, but something he enjoyed.
Still, with a career change well in hand Zamanian was looking past the fast paced, city-centric job, and a future that included retiring.
He had a good taste of Phoenix summers, and the climate is like his native Iran, but “it’s so hot there in the summer, I thought, I can’t retire here, it’s too hot!”
“I always wanted a simpler life, like a shepherd’s life," he said. "It always attracted me when I saw it back in Iran, the shepherd, and his goats."
While he was still in career mode, he set out to find himself a little piece of land, and as most in the Valley of the Sun do to seek cool climes, he looked north.
Zamanian tells of finding what seemed like the perfect spot in Payson, really, really wanting it, and ultimately being outbid.
Losing the property devastated him, and that cooled off the search until a friend from Tucson suggested looking south and east.
He found a very promising listing for an organic farm for sale. He wasn’t familiar with the area, but he was more than intrigued and began mulling it over as an option.
At the same time, he’d connected with real estate agent Tanya Stiegemeier to help with searches in Cochise County.
On the day she was to show him several properties, she decided to start with a small farm for sale.
“ ... as soon as I saw what it had, right then and rather, I knew. I said, ‘Tanya, don’t waste your time with the rest, this is it,’ ” Zamanian remembers.
It was formerly RichCrest Farms, and it was its partnership with Triangle T that began the festival 14 years ago.
People call him Zee and that’s become the name of his farm.
Zee bought a working farm and immediately had a commitment, producing enough garlic to continue the festival tradition.
The learning curve was steep, and with a new home, a new lifestyle, the world enduring a pandemic, Mehdi was just as busy as ever.
RichCrest had a slight advantage over Zee’s operation, thanks to “woofers,” a system that connects volunteer labor with small scale organic farms in exchange for room and board.
Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms, founded in 1971, is a group of hosts who offer learning experiences in agricultural projects, and exchange ideas, values and knowledge.
The farm's woofers helped with all aspects of the farm’s production, including assisting during the garlic festival.
Mehdi was alone in this farm and woofers were not part of his operation, but he was motivated, energized with the potential of his new life.
Then in 2019 on a trip back to his homeland he met and fell in love with Katrina Jafari.
Being from Tehran, she lived a more cosmopolitan existence, far from Medhi’s agrarian vision.
She was sold on the idea by his passion for the little piece of land in the U.S., in Cochise County.
And what’s not to love? Their spread is a lush oasis with great views, a productive farm for more than 40 years.
They plan to expand their offerings this year and have roasted Elephant garlic, 10 varieties of naturally grown raw garlic, and black garlic.
There are new items like black garlic powder, pickled garlic with a Persian twist, mixed pickles with garlic, giardiniera, pesto made with pecans, garlic scapes and basil, braided garlic, and homemade mini garlic infused baguettes.
The couple are excited for the upcoming festival but are feeling the pressure as the sole provider.
Zamanian has found motivation in being surrounded by supportive neighbors, all who work their land in one fashion or another, and that connection has grown roots from the day he set foot on the property.
Zee FarmZ is at 2768 N. Evelyn Lane and can be found on Facebook and Instagram.
The Garlic Festival at Triangle T Guest Ranch on July 29-30 runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The charity event benefits Make-A-Wish and Wounded Warrior Project.