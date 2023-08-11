Dorothy Levitt.

Dorothy Levitt

 SVPD

SIERRA VISTA — A Sierra Vista woman was arrested Friday morning after she allegedly trespassed at two local schools, one of which she taught at previously.

Dorothy Levitt, 51, of Sierra Vista, allegedly harassed students who were walking into Joyce Clark Middle School, a police spokesperson told the Herald/Review. She was arrested for criminal trespassing and taken to the Cochise County Jail.

