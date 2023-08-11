SIERRA VISTA — A Sierra Vista woman was arrested Friday morning after she allegedly trespassed at two local schools, one of which she taught at previously.
Dorothy Levitt, 51, of Sierra Vista, allegedly harassed students who were walking into Joyce Clark Middle School, a police spokesperson told the Herald/Review. She was arrested for criminal trespassing and taken to the Cochise County Jail.
At 8:42 a.m., police responded to a check welfare call about a woman walking in the roadway on Golf Links Road and Lenzner Avenue. Police say Levitt then wandered onto the Joyce Clark Middle School campus, "ran past a gated fence into JCMS, approached a group of students and starting yelling profanities," an SVPD spokesperson said, adding that Levitt was trying to get into one of the classrooms.
An hour before the JCMS incident, police responded to Village Meadows Elementary School after Levitt was seen "walking a couple of kids around that she did not know," the spokesperson said, adding that Levitt was reported to be intoxicated.
SVUSD public information officer Valerie Weller told the Herald/Review that the staff in the office at Village Meadows approached Levitt and kept her inside the office. Staff called the police, and per protocol, the school was placed on shelter-in-place status until the situation was resolved.
When police arrived they cited and released Levitt, not knowing they would be encountering her again less than an hour later, a mile and a half away.
Weller said there was no need to order a shelter-in-place because school had not officially started yet (JCMS starts at 9 a.m.), and police were already on the scene responding to the welfare check.
On the SVUSD website, Dorothy R. Levitt is listed as an ESS teacher at Village Meadows Elementary. Weller confirmed that the suspect previously worked for the school.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone