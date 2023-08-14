BISBEE – Shimira Marie Sanches will be arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 2 p.m. in the Division IV courtroom with Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson as she faces five charges for her two pit bulls which killed a Sierra Vista woman and her dog and seriously injured a neighbor.

She faces charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault by vicious animal, aggressive dog violation and aggressive dog violation charges in the death of Helene Jackson on June 23.

