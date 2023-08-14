BISBEE – Shimira Marie Sanches will be arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 2 p.m. in the Division IV courtroom with Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson as she faces five charges for her two pit bulls which killed a Sierra Vista woman and her dog and seriously injured a neighbor.
She faces charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault by vicious animal, aggressive dog violation and aggressive dog violation charges in the death of Helene Jackson on June 23.
Sanches’ two pit bull dogs killed Jackson, 84, and her small dog while they were out walking. Neighbor Samuel Sanches, 55, was also a victim of the dogs and was taken to Tucson and hospitalized in serious condition.
Jackson and her dog were mauled as they were walking in an alley between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte. Allegedly one of the pit bulls jumped over its owner's concrete block wall and pursued her and her dog. The attack left her with multiple injuries from bites to her face, neck and limbs and led to her death at Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Samuel Sanches was attacked by a second pit bull that belonged to the same owner when he tried to aid Jackson while she was being mauled, according to reports. He was airlifted to Tucson’s Banner Medical in critical condition. There has been no further word on the extent of Sanches’ injuries.
Sierra Vista Police were forced to kill the dogs in order to be able to provide aid to the victims.
The case will be prosecuted by Lori Zucco, Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney.
