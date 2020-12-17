Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Cochise County, many holiday events have been canceled or modified to prevent spread of the virus.
The Sierra Vista Community Theatre canceled its Yule Ball, initially scheduled for Dec. 19.
With the recent rise in cases, president of the Sierra Vista Community Theatre, Cassandra Weisgerber, said, “Due to circumstances surrounding COVID and public concern that was expressed about the safety of the gathering, we felt it prudent to cancel the event.”
Instead, Weisgerber said the theater will be hosting “Holiday Extravaganza,” a live-streamed talent show on Coolfmonline.com on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. Virtual attendance is free, but the public is encouraged to make donations to the Sierra Vista Community Theatre through sending a check to P.O. Box 3644, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636 or through clicking the “Support the Arts'' page at svcommunitytheatre.org.
“In COVID times the event and entertainment industry has been hit the hardest. It is our way of helping out any way we can to help make a difference if possible and showcase the great hard working local talent in our area,” said Todd Ryen, manager of Coolfmonline.com.
The event is sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.
Michele McCollum, a member services representative at SSVEC, said the main reason behind the company’s support of the event was in upholding its seven principles of “Concern for the Community.”
“We think it’s very important with the current situation to find ways to support the community, especially the arts and culture in the community," McCollum said. "A positive event like this will help the families and children of our community.”
Weisgerber said the theater is looking for more sponsors and encourages those interested to contact the group on its Facebook page, “SV Community Theatre,” or to email Sandy Russell at Sandy@svcommunitytheatre.org.
Sierra Vista Community Theatre treasurer Dimetri Wilker said that the Holiday Extravaganza will be hosted in the style of a telethon. Sporadically, members of the company will introduce themselves, their role at the theater and encourage viewers to donate.
Wilker said the entertainment includes caroling, poetry reading, Christmas story time and some holiday skits.
The event is expected to run 60-90 minutes with multiple acts. Weisgerber said auditions for performers were held on Dec 14 with two rehearsals set on Dec. 16 and 17.
Weisgerber hopes to “spread a little holiday cheer throughout the community and let people know that we are still here, and will be here, into the future.”
“I hope the community supports this great local organization and makes an effort to watch the live stream and then reach out to support any way they can to keep local theatre production strong in our area, especially now during these tough times,” Ryen said.